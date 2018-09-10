Israeli music scene jolted by international boycott movement

JERUSALEM: Israel’s Meteor Festival was meant to bring together indie groups from around the world in what organizers billed as a Woodstock-like “cutting edge musical journey that surpasses borders and distorts time and space.”
Instead, some 20 acts, including headliner Lana Del Rey, withdrew at the last minute amid apparent pressure from a Palestinian-led international boycott campaign.
The cancelations turned the weekend festival, held in the bucolic setting of an Israeli kibbutz, into the latest battleground between Israel and the boycott movement that says it seeks to end Israeli rule over Palestinians.
Campaign organizers claimed success, saying it reflects growing opposition to Israeli government policies among international millennials.
“The fact that these artists are canceling is showing just how different the younger generation is viewing Israel,” said Diana Buttu, a Palestinian analyst who supports the movement known as BDS.
The campaign, founded in 2005, calls for boycotts, divestment and sanctions against Israeli businesses, cultural institutions and universities.
BDS says it seeks to end Israel’s occupation of lands captured in the 1967 Mideast war and what it describes as discrimination against Israel’s Arab minority. It calls for the “right of return” for millions of Palestinian refugees and their descendants to homes their ancestors fled or were expelled from in the 1948 war over Israel’s creation.
The campaign compares itself to the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa, and its nonviolent message has resonated with audiences around the world.
Israel says the campaign masks a deeper aim of delegitimizing or even destroying the country.
Although BDS says it’s pushed some companies and investment funds to curtail their activities in Israel, its economic impact appears to be modest. Israel’s high-tech economy is humming along, making it an attractive base for corporate giants like Google, Apple, Microsoft and others. World leaders visit regularly to promote business ties.
Culture and academia have been easier targets. Virtually any artist who plans to perform in Israel these days can expect to come under pressure on social media to cancel.
A growing list of performers, including Israeli-American actress Natalie Portman and singer Lorde, have canceled appearances in Israel in recent months out of concern over Israeli policies.
Del Rey joined that list on Aug. 31 when she announced that she was withdrawing from the Meteor Festival after an intense BDS lobbying campaign. In a statement on Twitter, the Grammy-nominated singer said she was “postponing” until she could perform for both Israeli and Palestinian audiences.
Other no-shows included “of Montreal,” a popular indie band that previously performed in Israel.
“Now is not the time for escapism and celebrations,” it said on Facebook. “Now is the time for activism and protests against Israeli apartheid, Israeli occupation of the West Bank and the human rights atrocities being carried out every day in Gaza by Israeli forces.”
It is difficult to quantify the impact of BDS pressure.
Del Rey did not explicitly endorse the boycott message, and Portman said outright that she does not support BDS. Del Rey and several artists who skipped the Meteor Festival did not respond to interview requests.
Meanwhile, numerous A-listers, including Aerosmith, the Rolling Stones, Madonna, Justin Timberlake and Justin Bieber, have performed in Israel in recent years. Later this month some of the world’s top DJs are expected to converge on Tel Aviv for the DGTL festival. Last year, the Australian musician Nick Cave accused the boycott movement of trying to “bully” artists who played in Israel.
Still, the movement’s inroads have raised alarm in Israel.
Israel’s Ministry of Strategic Affairs spends millions of dollars fighting BDS and has banned some activists from entering the country. Israel and its supporters also run outreach programs on US college campuses in the battle for hearts and minds.
This comes at a time when opinion polls indicate waning support for Israel among American millennials.
A survey by the Pew Research Center earlier this year found that 32 percent of Americans under the age of 30 sympathize more with Israel, compared with 23 percent who sympathized more with the Palestinians. The poll found that older Americans are much more sympathetic to Israel.
The numbers are not surprising.
Opinion polls indicate that American millennials tend to be more liberal than their parents on issues ranging from race to same-sex marriage to immigration. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s close ties with President Donald Trump, his alliance with conservative evangelical Christians and a nationalistic agenda that includes a Jewish nation state law widely seen as sidelining Arabs all risk alienating younger liberals.
In the case of the Meteor Festival, Israel’s Strategic Affairs Ministry said a “small minority” of musicians backed out, arguing that they had fallen prey “to the incitement and hate-filled agenda of the Israel boycott movement.”
Festival organizers argued that music should unite people and that BDS “insanely politicized our event.”
The Jerusalem Post newspaper, which opposes BDS, said Del Rey’s cancelation should be a wake-up call for those in Israel trying to play down the potential dangers posed by the campaign.
“Artists like Del Rey and Lorde, and DJs like Leon Vynehall and Python are followed by millions of impressionable fans who are totally ignorant of the complexities and nuances of the Middle East,” it wrote in an editorial. “The only thing they know is that their favorite artist is more sympathetic to Palestinians than to Israelis.”
In the end, thousands of people attended the Meteor Festival.
Many camped out under the stars, and fans enjoyed an eclectic mix of dozens of artists over three days. Media critics gave it warm reviews, barely mentioning the BDS issue.
“There was a good atmosphere and people enjoyed themselves. They were excited about the artists who were coming and didn’t notice that much who was missing,” said Nitzan Amitay, 25, a volunteer festival organizer.
Omar Barghouti, co-founder of the BDS movement, said the campaign against Meteor had succeeded “beyond expectations,” estimating that roughly 40 percent of international artists pulled out. He said fans of such bands are a natural audience for his message.
“The common denominator is younger fans that are more progressive and liberal,” he said.
BDS now has its sights on a more high-profile target — the Eurovision Song Contest. Israel is expected to host the hugely popular event next year, and last week dozens of European artists, led by former Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters, signed a letter calling for the contest to be moved to another country.
“If Eurovision is hosted by Israel, and this is still quite uncertain, it would art-wash Israel’s regime of occupation and apartheid,” Barghouti said.
KAFR BATNA: The shrill bell sends hundreds of students rushing toward their classrooms in a town near Damascus, which only months ago was the scene of fierce fighting between rebels and regime forces.
Their hometown of Kafr Batna, in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta, was recaptured by the government just this spring after a blistering offensive against opposition factions that held the area for nearly five years.
More than four million Syrian students are heading back to school this month in areas under government control across the country, the education ministry says.
In a modest classroom, Batoul Jardat chats with high school students enrolled in her Arabic language course.
The instructor, 30, is herself a Kafr Batna native, but she fled five years ago for the relative safety of Damascus.
She returned earlier this year, after the army announced that Ghouta and Damascus as a whole were finally “safe.”
Like her students, Jardat says she is still getting used to a new routine.
“I feel strange, just like them,” says the young woman, dressed in a white headscarf, long overcoat and stripey blue-and-white T-shirt.
“Everything is new — the students’ faces, the classroom seats, the repaired school walls,” she says.
“Even the quiet is something new and unfamiliar for both me and them,” adds Jardat.
Jardat tries to break the ice with her 30 students, who are seated on simple wooden chairs between bare walls.
“I asked them what they did for the summer break, but they were surprised by the question and no one answered,” she recalls.
Then “some said: ‘We counted the artillery shells’. Others laughed sarcastically. Some said: ‘There’s nothing beautiful in life’.”
Jardat says she expects none of her students have “lived a normal childhood or a stable life.”
The school year ahead, she says, will be “a real challenge.”
“There are tons of difficulties — we don’t know what kinds of curricula they were studying before, and most students are in a bad psychological state,” she says.
Sitting behind a small table in a corridor between classrooms, Samar Al-Khateeb peers through her glasses at endless papers brought by parents to enrol their children.
“We have 19 classrooms but we’re looking to open more as the number of pupils keeps increasing,” says the administrator in her 50s, a light yellow headscarf framing her face.
“We’re registering around 70 new students a day.”
Khateeb says she is delighted to see pupils return to the school from which she graduated years ago.
“My roots are here, and these are my people,” she says.
“This land has given me so much and it’s now time to give back.”
Eastern Ghouta has around 50 schools, deputy minister for education Abdelkarim Hammad says, but there are no official statistics on the number of pupils.
In Kafr Batna this week, six had reopened — though one of them was still undergoing repairs.
Syria’s war has killed more than 350,000 people since it started in 2011 with a violent crackdown on anti-government protests.
But it has also damaged the country’s infrastructure, including schools.
The education ministry says the government has rehabilitated 5,000 schools since 2011, including 785 this year.
In Eastern Ghouta, residents lived under crippling government siege before a deadly regime blitz and surrender deals saw the last rebels bussed to the north of the country.
In the school yard, 17-year-old Abdelrahman kicks a football around with his classmates, after losing many others in the seven-year war.
“We’ve all been dispersed. Some of us died, some left to northern Syria,” says the teenager, his black hair slicked back and a fresh shirt on for school.
“Just a small number of my friends are still here with me to finish their education,” he says.
In another part of town, Ammar Hajjo’s mother grinned as her 13-year-old returned home from school.
After years of worry every time her son slipped out the door to study, the mother in her 40s says she is finally breathing a sigh of relief.
“He was scared of going to school and I was petrified he would be blown up or hit by artillery fire,” she says.
“In past years, he has learned nothing but violence and the vocabulary of war,” she says, but he could now take up computer science or foreign language classes.
“I hope he can now catch up on what he missed so that he can realize his dream of becoming an electrical engineer.”