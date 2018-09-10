Three attack headquarters of Libyan state oil firm

You are here

﻿

Three masked persons attacked the headquarters of Libyan state oil firm in central Tripoli. (File/AFP)
Three masked persons attacked the headquarters of Libyan state oil firm on Monday in central Tripoli, local al-Nabaa TV station said, quoting an NOC employee.
A Reuters witness could see a firefighting car arriving at the building which was engulfed in smoke.
No more details were immediately available.

Topics: Libya

