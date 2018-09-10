Three masked persons attacked the headquarters of Libyan state oil firm on Monday in central Tripoli, local al-Nabaa TV station said, quoting an NOC employee.
A Reuters witness could see a firefighting car arriving at the building which was engulfed in smoke.
No more details were immediately available.
Three masked persons attacked the headquarters of Libyan state oil firm on Monday in central Tripoli, local al-Nabaa TV station said, quoting an NOC employee.
BASRA: Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi arrived Monday morning in Basra, the oil-rich southern city where protests over government neglect had escalated into deadly violence, his office said.
Three attack headquarters of Libyan state oil firm
Updated 34 sec ago
0
Three attack headquarters of Libyan state oil firm
Three masked persons attacked the headquarters of Libyan state oil firm on Monday in central Tripoli, local al-Nabaa TV station said, quoting an NOC employee.
Updated 52 min 42 sec ago
0
Iraq PM visits Basra after week of violence
BASRA: Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi arrived Monday morning in Basra, the oil-rich southern city where protests over government neglect had escalated into deadly violence, his office said.
After 12 protesters were killed and many of Basra's institutions torched last week, calm returned to the city late Saturday as Abadi's political rivals announced their intentions in Baghdad to form Iraq's next government without him.
Print EditionRead pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.