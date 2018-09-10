Three attack headquarters of Libyan state oil firm

Iraq PM visits Basra after week of violence

BASRA: Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi arrived Monday morning in Basra, the oil-rich southern city where protests over government neglect had escalated into deadly violence, his office said.

After 12 protesters were killed and many of Basra's institutions torched last week, calm returned to the city late Saturday as Abadi's political rivals announced their intentions in Baghdad to form Iraq's next government without him.