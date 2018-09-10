India govt under fire over fuel prices, opposition unites for protests

You are here

India's opposition parties led by the Indian National Congress organised nationwide strikes and protests over rising fuel prices, looking to tap into public anger against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government ahead of a key general election next year. (AFP)
Updated 10 September 2018
Reuters
  • Past governments have usually lowered taxes whenever international oil prices shot up, but Modi’s administration has made little concession so far
  • Taxes on petrol and diesel, which account for more than a third of retail fuel prices, are one of the biggest sources of income for the government
Reuters
NEW DELHI: Nationwide protests against record high petrol and diesel prices shut down businesses, government offices and schools in many parts of India on Monday, and in some places protesters blocked trains and roads and vandalized vehicles.

Gearing up for a general election less than nine months away and provincial polls expected in some states later this year, opposition parties banded together to organize their first protest action in a joint campaign to stir discontent with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist government.
The protests turned violent in some states. Television images showed protesters breaking car and bus windows in the Patna, the state capital of the northern state of Bihar, and protesters blocked roads with burning tires there and elsewhere, including in Modi’s home state of Gujarat.
Taxes on petrol and diesel, which account for more than a third of retail fuel prices, are one of the biggest sources of income for the government, and one of the most emotive issues for voters.
Past governments have usually lowered taxes whenever international oil prices shot up, but Modi’s administration has made little concession so far.
“The Modi ‘govt’ is stealing from the people of India with excessive taxes on fuel,” the main opposition Congress party said on Twitter, posting graphics on many how prices of many commodities have risen under Modi.
“Not just fuel, even day to day essentials are skyrocketing.”
Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accuses its opponents of “unnecessarily politicizing” high fuel prices and the weakening of the rupee currency, which it blames on external factors like the economic woes of countries such as Turkey.
Nevertheless, Modi’s popularity has come down in the past few months and his party is likely to face a tough challenge in three BJP-ruled states — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh — expected to vote this year, and at the general election expected early next year.

India’s opposition parties bring about a nationwide shutdown

Updated 8 min 31 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar
  • The country is being divided, says opposition leader Rahul Gandhi
  • It is a desperate attempt to do something together, says ruling BJP
Sanjay Kumar
DELHI: India observed a nationwide shutdown on Monday which paralyzed normal life. Called by the main opposition party, the Congress Party, on the issue of the steep hike in the price of petroleum products, the strike received the support of around 24 opposition parties, making it one of the first major political mobilizations against the Narenda Modi regime in the past four and half years.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed to deliver on promises made to the country. The rupee’s value has never been so weak in the past 70 years. Fuel prices have hit the roof. The price of cooking gas has become 800 rupees per unit,” said Rahul Gandhi, president of the Congress party, in a public gathering that he addressed along with several opposition leaders in New Delhi.

“The country is being divided... the country is tired. The youth of the country are tired,” Gandhi added.

Addressing the gathering, former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh called upon the opposition “to unite and keep aside their differences and work together to fight the BJP government.”

The ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) terms the opposition campaign as “a desperate attempt to do something together.

“The opposition parties tried to gang up against the government earlier also but they failed desperately in garnering people’s support. We agree that oil prices are high but the government is bound by the market mechanism,” said Sudesh Verma, the national spokesperson of the BJP.

Verma told Arab News: “Money is needed for developmental activities and people appreciate our efforts in that direction.”

The BJP’s alliance partner, Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP), pooh-poohed the opposition unity and called the shutdown “an attempt to play with the sentiments of the people.”

Ajay Kumar, spokesperson of the LJP, said: “The opposition suffers from deep inner contradictions as they are divided among themselves on the issue of leadership so their dream of defeating the BJP in the 2019 general elections is a mirage.”

The shutdown and the opposition unity come just a day after the BJP’s national executive meeting, in which the party vowed “to rule the country for the next 50 years and declared Narendra Modi an invincible leader.”

However, political experts see the nationwide strike “as an attempt to wrest the political narrative from the BJP and challenge the political hegemony of the BJP.”

“With the nationwide agitation, the opposition is trying to address the real issues of bread and butter. In the last four years the topics of price rise and inflation have got overshadowed in the debate on religion and other polarizing issues”, said Professor Apoorvanand of Delhi University.

“The fact that many opposition parties joined the Congress’ call for protest shows that politics are undergoing an interesting churn and in time a new alliance might emerge on the horizon,” said Apoorvanand.

He told Arab News that if such an opposition alliance comes through it would be a great challenge to the hegemony of the BJP and it is the only way to counter the political dominance of the ruling Hindu right-wing party. “A fragmented opposition is a boon for Modi,” he said.

