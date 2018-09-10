US to close Palestinian mission in Washington: PLO

RAMALLAH, West Bank: The United States has decided to close the Palestinian mission in Washington in the latest move against them by President Donald Trump, a Palestinian official said Monday, denouncing it as a "dangerous escalation."
"We have been notified by a US official of their decision to close the Palestinian mission to the US," Palestine Liberation Organisation secretary-general Saeb Erekat said in a statement.
"This is yet another affirmation of the Trump administration's policy to collectively punish the Palestinian people, including by cutting financial support for humanitarian services including health and education."
The Palestinian leadership cut off contact with the Trump administration after the US president recognised the disputed city of Jerusalem as Israel's capital in December.
Trump has since pledged to withhold aid from the Palestinians until they return to the negotiating table as his White House seeks to craft a plan for Middle East peace -- what he has called the "ultimate deal."
In recent weeks, the United States has cut more than $200 million in bilateral aid to the Palestinians as well as cancelled its support for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.
The United States is also angered by a Palestinian bid to have Israel investigated for war crimes at the International Criminal Court.
The decision to close the mission comes just ahead of the 25th anniversary of the first Oslo accord on September 13, sealed with a handshake on the White House lawn and meant to lead to Israeli-Palestinian peace.
Egypt security forces kill 11 suspected militants in Sinai
CAIRO: Egyptian security forces have killed 11 suspected militants in the Sinai Peninsula as they press a campaign against Islamist militants in the area, a security source said Monday.
The military launched a sweeping operation in February focused on the Sinai in eastern Egypt aimed at wiping out militants, including from the Daesh group, who have been waging a bloody insurgency.
“Eleven terrorist elements were killed in an exchange of fire” with security forces in El-Arish, the capital of North Sinai province, the security source said.
The militants were in an abandoned petrol station “preparing terrorist acts” against security forces, the source added.
militants launched an insurgency in Egypt after the 2013 ouster of Islamist president Muhammad Mursi, forced out by the military in the face of mass protests against his rule.
Hundreds of police and soldiers have since been killed in militants attacks.
The military says around 300 suspected jihadists and at least 35 soldiers have been killed since the February launch of the “Sinai 2018” operation.
The press is not allowed to travel freely in the area although the military organized a rare visit to El-Arish for foreign media in July.
Rights groups have repeatedly warned of the dangers the Sinai campaign poses for the area’s civilian population.
Human Rights Watch said in an April report the military push had left “up to 420,000 people in four cities in the northeast” of the peninsula in “urgent” need of humanitarian assistance.
The army insists the local population supports the campaign and receives adequate humanitarian assistance.