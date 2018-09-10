You are here

Iran detains artists over Shakespeare performance

The comic fantasy tracks the intertwined fates of four lovers and is one of Shakespeare’s most popular plays. (File/AFP)
TEHRAN, Iran: Iranian authorities have detained two artists over a theater production of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.
Cultural official Shahram Karami told the official IRNA news agency Monday that Iran’s judiciary had ordered the detention of the play’s director, Maryam Kazemi, and the manager of the theater where it played, Saeed Assadi.
Karami said both were taken into custody Sunday evening, after the broadcast of a video trailer about the work. He said it caused a “misunderstanding,” but did not elaborate, adding that a court had accepted to release the two on some $24,000 bail each.
The play was on stage for seven nights before the detentions. The comic fantasy tracks the intertwined fates of four lovers and is one of Shakespeare’s most popular plays.
Hard-liners reject western culture in Iran.

Palestinians say undeterred by US move to ‘protect Israeli crimes’

RAMALLAH, West Bank: Palestinian authorities will not be deterred from seeking International Criminal Court action against Israel, an official said on Monday, despite the Trump administration’s plan to shut their de facto embassy in Washington in response.
Senior official Saeb Erekat said his office had been informed that the United States would close the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) mission, a move he described as designed “to protect Israeli crimes.”
“We reiterate that the rights of the Palestinian people are not for sale, that we will not succumb to US threats and bullying,” Erekat said in a statement. “Accordingly, we continue to call upon the International Criminal Court to open its immediate investigation into Israeli crimes.”

