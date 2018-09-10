You are here

Workshop on parliamentary research held in Riyadh

Assistant speaker of the council chaired the event. (SPA)
RIYADH: The Saudi Shoura Council on Monday organized a workshop on parliamentary research in Riyadh.
Yahya bin Abdullah Al-Samaan, assistant speaker of the council, chaired the event titled “Development aspects of parliamentary research and studies.”
Dr. Mohammed bin Dakhel Al-Mutairi, secretary-general of the council, also attended the event.
Stressing the importance of the workshop, Al-Samaan said the event will help build bridges between the council and global research organizations.
Separately, Dr. Abdullah bin Salem Al-Metani, deputy speaker of the Shoura Council, received Ibrahim Khamis Aden, the charge d’affaires of the Embassy of Kenya, in Riyadh on Sunday.
During the meeting, the envoy invited Shoura officials to visit Kenya as part of the joint parliamentary cooperation between the countries.
Al-Metani highlighted the importance of bilateral relations between the two countries, especially in the economic field. Kenya is the most industrially developed country in the African Great Lakes region.

