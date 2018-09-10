RIYADH: The Saudi Shoura Council on Monday organized a workshop on parliamentary research in Riyadh.
Yahya bin Abdullah Al-Samaan, assistant speaker of the council, chaired the event titled “Development aspects of parliamentary research and studies.”
Dr. Mohammed bin Dakhel Al-Mutairi, secretary-general of the council, also attended the event.
Stressing the importance of the workshop, Al-Samaan said the event will help build bridges between the council and global research organizations.
Separately, Dr. Abdullah bin Salem Al-Metani, deputy speaker of the Shoura Council, received Ibrahim Khamis Aden, the charge d’affaires of the Embassy of Kenya, in Riyadh on Sunday.
During the meeting, the envoy invited Shoura officials to visit Kenya as part of the joint parliamentary cooperation between the countries.
Al-Metani highlighted the importance of bilateral relations between the two countries, especially in the economic field. Kenya is the most industrially developed country in the African Great Lakes region.
Workshop on parliamentary research held in Riyadh
Workshop on parliamentary research held in Riyadh
- The event will help build bridges between the council and global research organizations
RIYADH: The Saudi Shoura Council on Monday organized a workshop on parliamentary research in Riyadh.
Saudi Arabia says Tuesday marks beginning of new Hijri year
- Saudi Arabia has announced that Tuesday marks the start of the Islamic New Year
- The Islamic New Year, or Hijri New Year, marks the first day of the month of Muharram
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has announced that Tuesday marks the start of the Islamic New Year.
The Islamic New Year, or Hijri New Year, marks the first day of the month of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar.
A statement by the Supreme Court announced that courts and moon-sighting committees said the crescent of the new month was not sighted in the Kingdom on Sunday, the 29th of Dhul Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic year.
Accordingly, it was decided that Monday will be the last day of Dhul Hijjah, and that Muharram will commence on Tuesday, marking the beginning of the new Islamic year, 1440.
The name Hijri refers to the Hijra, or the migration of the Prophet Muhammad and his followers from Makkah to Madinah.