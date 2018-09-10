You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi parents embrace child fitness culture
﻿

Saudi parents embrace child fitness culture

Wael Kayal coaches children at the 305 Lifestyle Venue in Jeddah. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 10 September 2018
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
0

Saudi parents embrace child fitness culture

  • As well as improving their physical health, fitness classes will help their brain development and socializing skills, says coach Wael Kayal
  • It’s important to get them started at an early age, so they can grow up with a love for sports: Saudi mother
Updated 10 September 2018
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
0

JEDDAH: Parents in the Kingdom are becoming more aware of the benefits of enrolling their children in fitness classes at a young age.

Former Al-Ahli footballer and Saudi international Wael Kayal, now a coach who runs a youth program at 305 Lifestyle Venue in Jeddah, ensures that children stay healthy through his fitness program and stresses the importance of enrolling them at an early stage.

“It is super important for children to start being active from a young age. Our program is more tailored for kids starting at the age of five, as they have better listening habits, concentration, commitment and social awareness,” Kayal, 43, told Arab News. “The sooner the better they develop the athletic fundamentals that are necessary.” 

He explained that every child differs in their ability owing to their lifestyle: “You can have a five-year-old developed and ready to move on to more speed development and strength conditioning, and a 12-year-old coming in overweight who has never exercised and you have to go back to develop their ABCs.”

Wael Kayal

Kayal is eager to encourage the children to stay committed to a healthier lifestyle and uses a very careful, considered approach. “You cannot be forceful with these kids because they already might have some insecurities. We take our time and go at a slower pace so that the child stays committed and sees results eventually,” he said.

The coach says sports shape a child’s character. “Our program is designed not only for kids to benefit from athletics but to develop their overall lifestyle. That includes eating habits, sleep habits and lifestyle choices. We have kids who come from a variety of schools in Jeddah, yet they all become friends and it helps them to become extrovert and confident. In the last half-hour of our program, they sit and mingle, enjoy smoothies and fruit, and play a team sport: football, dodgeball or sand volleyball. This is fun and it helps with their socializing skills after our workouts.”

Kayal’s message to parents is to “keep your kids committed. Communicate with your kids daily about the choices they are making. This stage in their lives will develop their habits for life. Visit your kids’ activities once in a while and give them positive feedback on their achievements, however small. This keeps them going. I can do my part, the child can do theirs and the parent does their part. This is a recipe for success.”

Arab News talked to a number of parents of the children enrolled at 305 Lifestyle.

Khloud Nazer, 43, a Saudi full-time mother, said: “It’s important to get them started at an early age, so they can grow up with a love for sports and to learn these healthy lifestyle habits early.”

She believes sports have an effect on the child’s character growing up: “Once they start developing their muscles and they see that they’re fit, it builds their confidence and that definitely trickles into other aspects of their life — it helps with their self-esteem. And that’s definitely going to help them when they grow up.”

She said she sees an increase in parents adopting this healthy culture for children, “especially with the younger generation now and the new parents. I’ve seen a lot more educated parents who are very careful about what their children are eating and what they do during the day. There definitely is a rise.”

Her advice to fellow parents is to “start your kids on a program from a young age, because this will be built into their habits. You see a lot of children who are obese and these things really break my heart. It’s avoidable. Instilling healthy eating habits and lifestyle habits and staying active is important for all children.”

Sociologist Reem Al-Saigh, 36, said: “Our parents didn’t raise this habit when we were younger. That is why I want to instill these habits in my children, as young as they are now.”

Al-Saigh said sports have an effect on the child’s cognitive abilities as well. “It will give them a stronger personality, and physical activity has an impact on the growth of their brain. It will make them more productive in their studying or when it comes to socializing with people.”

She applauds 305 Lifestyle for the number of children whom they teach these important habits. “Obesity can often be seen in young kids these days. This new type of awareness and the number of kids I see here today is very impressive.”

Thirty-three-year-old Jeddah Sondos Hajji, owner of Baby Sensory,??  said: “It is very important for children to run and play, especially after long hours at school. They should be doing this and playing sports throughout the day, not playing on  electronics.”

Sports builds their character from a young age, she said, “and also their cognitive and coordination skills.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Fitness awareness growing among Saudis: Experts
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi kids flock to London fitness camps amid regional obesity epidemic

Saudi rail chiefs reveal expansion plans for freight, passengers

SAR has ambitious plans for an expanded passenger network. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 11 September 2018
Rashid Hassan
Ghazanfar Ali Khan
0

Saudi rail chiefs reveal expansion plans for freight, passengers

  • The Saudi Railway Company (SAR) moved 9 million tons of freight last year
  • SAR has plans for an expanded passenger network
Updated 11 September 2018
Rashid Hassan Ghazanfar Ali Khan
0

RIYADH: Saudi rail chiefs plan to turn the Kingdom into a global logistics hub with an expanded network of commercial and industrial freight services.

The Saudi Railway Company (SAR) already moved 9 million tons of freight last year, delegates to a forum in Riyadh were told. Compared with other means of transport, trains have a lower carbon footprint, cost less, are more reliable and have lower manpower requirements, the forum heard.

“The railway sector is witnessing qualitative growth with added focus on freight,” said Saudi Transport Minister Nabeel bin Mohammed Al-Amoudi. 

“Conditions have been put in place for rail freight to unleash its enormous potential and increase its attractiveness to customers.”

SAR also has ambitious plans for an expanded passenger network, its Chief Executive Bashar Khaled Almalik told Arab News at the forum. “We are growing and growing,” he said.

“We have several projects under construction including a connection to Jubail Industrial City and another to Ras Al-Khair, where we have gone up to the northern borders.

“We are also looking to build the connection between the two networks here in Riyadh and move on, depending on the demands and the needs of our customers.”

Transport Minister Al-Amoudi added: “We have expansion plans and some master plans to be executed within next few years. We are looking at the Saudi Land Bridge Project, which will connect Riyadh with Jeddah.”

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia saudi rail Saudi Railway Company

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Railway Company witness 139% growth in passenger numbers
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Railway Company Station was the place to take a break

Latest updates

North Korea’s Kim asks Trump for another meeting in new letter
0
Gunmen storm Brazil prison, policeman killed as 92 inmates escape
0
Palestine mission still open despite US threats to close it
0
SDF begins operation to drive out Daesh from Hajjin
0
Germany ‘considering possible military role in Syria’
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.