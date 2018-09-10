RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has announced that Tuesday marks the start of the Islamic New Year.
The Islamic New Year, or Hijri New Year, marks the first day of the month of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar.
A statement by the Supreme Court announced that courts and moon-sighting committees said the crescent of the new month was not sighted in the Kingdom on Sunday, the 29th of Dhul Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic year.
Accordingly, it was decided that Monday will be the last day of Dhul Hijjah, and that Muharram will commence on Tuesday, marking the beginning of the new Islamic year, 1440.
The name Hijri refers to the Hijra, or the migration of the Prophet Muhammad and his followers from Makkah to Madinah.
Saudi Arabia says Tuesday marks beginning of new Hijri year
Saudi Arabia says Tuesday marks beginning of new Hijri year
- Saudi Arabia has announced that Tuesday marks the start of the Islamic New Year
- The Islamic New Year, or Hijri New Year, marks the first day of the month of Muharram
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has announced that Tuesday marks the start of the Islamic New Year.
Saudi rail chiefs reveal expansion plans for freight, passengers
- The Saudi Railway Company (SAR) moved 9 million tons of freight last year
- SAR has plans for an expanded passenger network
RIYADH: Saudi rail chiefs plan to turn the Kingdom into a global logistics hub with an expanded network of commercial and industrial freight services.
The Saudi Railway Company (SAR) already moved 9 million tons of freight last year, delegates to a forum in Riyadh were told. Compared with other means of transport, trains have a lower carbon footprint, cost less, are more reliable and have lower manpower requirements, the forum heard.
“The railway sector is witnessing qualitative growth with added focus on freight,” said Saudi Transport Minister Nabeel bin Mohammed Al-Amoudi.
“Conditions have been put in place for rail freight to unleash its enormous potential and increase its attractiveness to customers.”
SAR also has ambitious plans for an expanded passenger network, its Chief Executive Bashar Khaled Almalik told Arab News at the forum. “We are growing and growing,” he said.
“We have several projects under construction including a connection to Jubail Industrial City and another to Ras Al-Khair, where we have gone up to the northern borders.
“We are also looking to build the connection between the two networks here in Riyadh and move on, depending on the demands and the needs of our customers.”
Transport Minister Al-Amoudi added: “We have expansion plans and some master plans to be executed within next few years. We are looking at the Saudi Land Bridge Project, which will connect Riyadh with Jeddah.”