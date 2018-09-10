UNRWA seeking more funds from Gulf, Europe after US cuts

CAIRO: A UN agency that supports Palestinian refugees will target additional funding from Gulf states and European partners as it seeks to make up a $200 million shortfall caused by a US aid cutoff, the agency’s head said on Monday.
“We face an unprecedented financial crisis,” said Pierre Krahenbuhl, Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), in Cairo to try to drum up support at an Arab League meeting on Tuesday.
“We have decided that it is essential for us to close the historic shortfall that we faced of $446 million, by reaching out to many other countries and among them member states of the League of Arab States.”
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar have already announced $50 million each for UNRWA, said Krahenbuhl, adding that Japan, India and China had also provided new or increased support.
UNRWA provides services to about 5 million Palestinian refugees across Jordan, Lebanon, Syria and the West Bank and Gaza. Most are descendants of some 700,000 Palestinians who were driven out of their homes or fled fighting in the 1948 war that led to Israel’s creation.
The growing refugee count was cited by Washington, UNRWA’s biggest donor, in its decision late last month to withhold funding.
The US decision threatened UNRWA’s provision of health care and emergency aid as well as education for 526,000 Palestinian refugee children — though schools did recently open for the new year.
“We are very determined to keep the schools open because you can’t go through an education process by opening one day and closing three weeks later,” said Krahenbuhl.
“I can’t imagine going back to our students and saying we’ve failed.”
Krahenbuhl said he was hoping that other Gulf states would offer further contributions and back efforts to find new donors in other regions. The agency will seek to mobilize European partners in the coming weeks as well as campaigning for private donations.
“We still need approximately $200 million to close this year’s shortfall ... We will knock on every door to make sure we get the necessary support.”
The UN General Assembly had given UNRWA its mandate and approved the definition of Palestinian refugees, he noted.
“It is not for an individual member state to define a change. This is a question that rests with the General Assembly and with nobody else.”
Lebanon's Saad Hariri arrives for trial of Hezbollah agents accused of killing father
- The long-running trial at a UN-backed court in the Netherlands resumes on Tuesday
- Rafik Hariri, Lebanon's former prime minister, was killed by a huge bomb in Beirut in 2005.
THE HAGUE: Saad Hariri, Lebanon's premier-designate, arrived in the Netherlands on Monday to attend the final stage of the trial of four Hezbollah agents accused of killing his father.
The long-running trial at a UN-backed court of the men accused of assassinating Rafik Hariri, himself a former prime minister, will resume on Tuesday.
Prosecutors and defense lawyers will make their final statements but the defendants will be absent.
The extraordinary trial seeks to bring to justice those behind the huge bomb in Beirut that killed Hariri in 2005.
Hezbollah has refused to turn over the four indicted men – Salim Ayyash, Hussein Oneissi, Assad Sabra and Hassan Habib Merhi – for the trial which began in January 2014.
The Special Tribunal for Lebanon said that two weeks of closing arguments will start with the prosecution on Tuesday presenting “a summary of the case they presented in court since 2014.”
Legal representatives for the victims of the attack, which killed 21 people besides billionaire Hariri and injured 226, will follow suit, followed by the defense, AFP reported.
A verdict is not expected until next year.
The assassination of Hariri, who was Lebanon’s Sunni prime minister until his resignation in October 2004, was a pivotal moment in the country’s history.
Fingers pointed at Syria after the bomb detonated next to Hariri’s armored convoy on the Beirut seafront.
The bombing triggered a wave of mass demonstrations that ended with the the departure of Syrian forces from Lebanon after a 30-year presence, after which Hariri’s son Saad became premier.
When the tribunal eventually handed down indictments it targeted four members of Hezbollah.
Saad Hariri is about to start his third term in office. Lebanese newspaper The Daily Star said Hariri had arrived in the Netherlands on Monday.
Hassan Nasrallah, the head of Hezbollah has repeatedly dismissed the tribunal as a US-Israeli plot.