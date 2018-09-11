Humanitarian group says 100 migrants die off Libyan coast

CAIRO: Doctors Without Borders says more than 100 people have died in a shipwreck off the Libyan coast and the remaining survivors are being held in detention in Libya.
The humanitarian organization says in a Monday news release the shipwreck occurred Sept. 1 and survivors include people with severe burns, pregnant women and babies. A team from the organization provided medical care.
The group says two rubber boats left the Libyan coast carrying migrants from Sudan, Mali, Nigeria, Cameroon, Ghana, Libya, Algeria and Egypt. One of the boats deflated and sank.
The Libyan Coast Guard recovered 276 survivors from both boats and brought them to the port city of Khoms, Libya, and only two bodies were reportedly recovered.
Libya has emerged as a major transit point to Europe for those fleeing poverty and civil war elsewhere in Africa.
BEIRUT: An ambush by Daesh has killed 21 regime fighters in Syria's southern province of Sweida, a Britain-based war monitor said on Tuesday.
The attack occurred late Monday in the rural Tulul al-Safa area of the province, some 100 kilometers (60 miles) southeast of Damascus, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
Eight extremists were also killed in subsequent clashes in the area, which is the extremists' last bastion in Sweida, the Observatory said.
State news agency SANA reported heavy clashes with Daesh in the area, adding that government aircraft and artillery “targeted hideouts and positions” held by the group.
Government forces have been fighting Daesh in Sweida's arid plains since extremists carried out a wave of attacks in the mainly Druze province on July 25, killing 250 people according to the Observatory.
During their rampage, which targeted the provincial capital as well as rural areas, the extremists also seized around 30 hostages, mostly women and their children.
At least 27 are believed to still be held, according to Human Rights Watch, after Daesh said it had beheaded a 19-year-old man and announced an elderly woman had died.
Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said the hostages were believed to be held captive in the Tulul al-Safa area.
A source in Sweida told AFP that families had had no word of their kidnapped relatives in weeks.
Daesh has lost nearly all of the great swathes of territory straddling Iraq and Syria which it seized in 2014, but retains a presence in the vast desert that lies between Damascus and the Iraqi border, and holds a pocket in the Euphrates Valley in the east.
A Kurdish-Arab alliance launched an assault on the pocket's main town of Hajin on Monday with support from the US-led coalition fighting Daesh.