Yemen Vice President: We will regain control over every inch of Yemen 

The Vice President of Yemen, Lieutenant General Ali Mohsen Al-Ahmar. (File/AFP)
Updated 11 September 2018
Arab News
Yemen Vice President: We will regain control over every inch of Yemen 

  • Ali Mohsen Al-Ahmar said his internationally recognized government will continue to liberate Houthi-held areas
  • The vice president’s statements came during a meeting held in Riyadh
Updated 11 September 2018
Arab News
DUBAI: The Vice President of Yemen, Lieutenant General Ali Mohsen Al-Ahmar said his internationally recognized government will continue to liberate Houthi-held areas until every inch of the country is under the government’s control and end the suffering of civilians.

The vice president’s statements came during a meeting held in Riyadh with the commander of the First Brigade, Brigadier General Heikal Mohammed Hantaf, Yemen’s state news agency Saba New reported.

During the meeting, Brigadier General Hantaf stressed the need to unify the ranks and gain the support of the civilians to establish the restoration of the state and to build a federal Yemen consisting of six provinces.

The progress of military operations and successive victories in Yemen, including Al-Jouf, were also discussed during the meeting.

Meanwhile, attempts earlier this week to hold peace talks for Yemen were abandoned after three days of waiting for the Houthi movement’s delegation.

Daesh ambush kills 21 regime fighters in southern Syria

Updated 23 min 8 sec ago
AFP
Daesh ambush kills 21 regime fighters in southern Syria

  • The attack occurred late Monday in the rural Tulul Al-Safa area of the province
  • Daesh has killed 21 regime fighters in Syria’s southern province of Sweida
Updated 23 min 8 sec ago
AFP
BEIRUT: An ambush by Daesh has killed 21 regime fighters in Syria's southern province of Sweida, a Britain-based war monitor said on Tuesday.
The attack occurred late Monday in the rural Tulul al-Safa area of the province, some 100 kilometers (60 miles) southeast of Damascus, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
Eight extremists were also killed in subsequent clashes in the area, which is the extremists' last bastion in Sweida, the Observatory said.
State news agency SANA reported heavy clashes with Daesh in the area, adding that government aircraft and artillery “targeted hideouts and positions” held by the group.
Government forces have been fighting Daesh in Sweida's arid plains since extremists carried out a wave of attacks in the mainly Druze province on July 25, killing 250 people according to the Observatory.
During their rampage, which targeted the provincial capital as well as rural areas, the extremists also seized around 30 hostages, mostly women and their children.
At least 27 are believed to still be held, according to Human Rights Watch, after Daesh said it had beheaded a 19-year-old man and announced an elderly woman had died.
Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said the hostages were believed to be held captive in the Tulul al-Safa area.
A source in Sweida told AFP that families had had no word of their kidnapped relatives in weeks.
Daesh has lost nearly all of the great swathes of territory straddling Iraq and Syria which it seized in 2014, but retains a presence in the vast desert that lies between Damascus and the Iraqi border, and holds a pocket in the Euphrates Valley in the east.
A Kurdish-Arab alliance launched an assault on the pocket's main town of Hajin on Monday with support from the US-led coalition fighting Daesh.

