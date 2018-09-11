Yemen Vice President: We will regain control over every inch of Yemen

DUBAI: The Vice President of Yemen, Lieutenant General Ali Mohsen Al-Ahmar said his internationally recognized government will continue to liberate Houthi-held areas until every inch of the country is under the government’s control and end the suffering of civilians.

The vice president’s statements came during a meeting held in Riyadh with the commander of the First Brigade, Brigadier General Heikal Mohammed Hantaf, Yemen’s state news agency Saba New reported.

During the meeting, Brigadier General Hantaf stressed the need to unify the ranks and gain the support of the civilians to establish the restoration of the state and to build a federal Yemen consisting of six provinces.

The progress of military operations and successive victories in Yemen, including Al-Jouf, were also discussed during the meeting.

Meanwhile, attempts earlier this week to hold peace talks for Yemen were abandoned after three days of waiting for the Houthi movement’s delegation.