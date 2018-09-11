Palestinians set up outpost near hamlet Israel seeks to raze

RAMALLAH, West Bank: Palestinian activists have set up five shipping containers near a Bedouin hamlet to protest the expected razing of the West Bank encampment by Israel.
The Khan Al-Ahmar encampment has focused attention on what critics say is the continued displacement of Palestinians by Israel. European countries urged Israel this week to refrain from demolition.
Israel says Khan Al-Ahmar was illegally built and has offered to resettle residents 12 kilometers (7 miles) away. Critics say its removal is meant to make room for an Israeli settlement.
Israel’s Supreme Court rejected an appeal last week, paving the way for demolition.
Palestinian activist Abdallah Abu Rahmeh said Tuesday that setting up the white shipping containers, one with a Palestinian flag, is a message to Israel that “it’s our right to build on our land.”
Yemen Vice President: We will regain control over every inch of Yemen
- Ali Mohsen Al-Ahmar said his internationally recognized government will continue to liberate Houthi-held areas
- The vice president’s statements came during a meeting held in Riyadh
DUBAI: The Vice President of Yemen, Lieutenant General Ali Mohsen Al-Ahmar said his internationally recognized government will continue to liberate Houthi-held areas until every inch of the country is under the government’s control and end the suffering of civilians.
The vice president’s statements came during a meeting held in Riyadh with the commander of the First Brigade, Brigadier General Heikal Mohammed Hantaf, Yemen’s state news agency Saba New reported.
During the meeting, Brigadier General Hantaf stressed the need to unify the ranks and gain the support of the civilians to establish the restoration of the state and to build a federal Yemen consisting of six provinces.
The progress of military operations and successive victories in Yemen, including Al-Jouf, were also discussed during the meeting.
Meanwhile, attempts earlier this week to hold peace talks for Yemen were abandoned after three days of waiting for the Houthi movement’s delegation.