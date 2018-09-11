Libyan security services begin investigations into suicide bomb attack

You are here

Firefighters and rescuers gather in front of the headquarters of Libya's National Oil Company in the capital Tripoli on September 10, 2018. (AFP)
The Libyan government’s presidential council condemned the terrorist attack that took place on Monday that targeted the headquarters of the National Oil Corporation in central Tripoli.

The security council says it has launched intensive investigations into the attack and identity of the perpetrators.

The council expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the civilians killed in the attack and praised the courage of the security services.

Suspected Daesh suicide bombers stormed the headquarters of Libya’s National Oil Company on Monday and killed at least two people, officials said.

Topics: Libya libya attack

Palestinians set up outpost near hamlet Israel seeks to raze

Updated 31 min 43 sec ago
AP
0

Palestinians set up outpost near hamlet Israel seeks to raze

  • Israel says Khan Al-Ahmar was illegally built and has offered to resettle residents 12 kilometers away
  • Critics say its removal is meant to make room for an Israeli settlement
Updated 31 min 43 sec ago
AP
0

RAMALLAH, West Bank: Palestinian activists have set up five shipping containers near a Bedouin hamlet to protest the expected razing of the West Bank encampment by Israel.
The Khan Al-Ahmar encampment has focused attention on what critics say is the continued displacement of Palestinians by Israel. European countries urged Israel this week to refrain from demolition.
Israel says Khan Al-Ahmar was illegally built and has offered to resettle residents 12 kilometers (7 miles) away. Critics say its removal is meant to make room for an Israeli settlement.
Israel’s Supreme Court rejected an appeal last week, paving the way for demolition.
Palestinian activist Abdallah Abu Rahmeh said Tuesday that setting up the white shipping containers, one with a Palestinian flag, is a message to Israel that “it’s our right to build on our land.”

Topics: Palestine Israel Khan Al-Ahmar

