Libyan security services begin investigations into suicide bomb attack

The Libyan government’s presidential council condemned the terrorist attack that took place on Monday that targeted the headquarters of the National Oil Corporation in central Tripoli.

The security council says it has launched intensive investigations into the attack and identity of the perpetrators.

The council expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the civilians killed in the attack and praised the courage of the security services.

Suspected Daesh suicide bombers stormed the headquarters of Libya’s National Oil Company on Monday and killed at least two people, officials said.