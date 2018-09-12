President George Weah makes football comeback aged 51

JOHANNESBURG: Liberia president and former world footballer of the year George Weah made a surprise return to international football Tuesday at the age of 51 in a 2-1 friendly defeat by Nigeria.
The international match in Monrovia was organized to ‘retire’ the number 14 shirt worn by Weah, who was voted world, European and African footballer of the year in 1995.
Weah, who scored a landslide victory in presidential elections last December, is the only African footballer to win the world and European awards.
Instead of watching the match against Nigeria from the grandstand, he captained his country and showed glimpses of former skills before being substituted 12 minutes from time.
Weah received a standing ovation when leaving the pitch in the capital of a west African country where football is the most popular sport.
Team-mates of Weah wore shirts with “Thank you King George” on them as a tribute to the legend who retired from international football 16 years ago.
Libera are ranked 47th of 54 African football nations and 158th in the world. The last of their two Africa Cup of Nations tournament appearances was 16 years ago.
Weah played in Liberia, the Ivory Coast and Cameroon before moving to Europe, where his clubs included Paris Saint-Germain, Monaco, Marseille and AC Milan.
He also had brief spells with Chelsea and Manchester City before finishing his career in the United Arab Emirates playing for Al Jazira.
In the friendly match, Nigeria built a two-goal half-time lead thanks to Henry Onyekuru and Simeon Nwankwo and Sherman Kpah converted a late penalty for Liberia.
Study: Middle Eastern actors ignored by TV
- The study warned that such depictions can contribute to the rise of anti-Muslim, anti-immigrant sentiment in American society
LOS ANGELES: Actors and characters of Middle Eastern and North African descent are either ignored by TV or stereotyped, according to a new study by a California-based university.
The few such actors who get work are largely confined to playing tyrants and terrorists, said the study released Monday.
One percent of regularly seen TV series actors have roots in countries including Egypt and Turkey. But estimates show about 3 percent of the US population, 10 million people, are from the region, said the study’s lead author, Biola University associate professor Nancy Wang Yuen.
Researchers who examined 242 scripted prime-time series on broadcast, cable and streaming during the 2015-16 season found that between 90 percent and 97 percent had no characters of Middle Eastern or North African ethnicity.
When those characters do appear, 78 percent are tyrants or trained terrorists, agents or soldiers, the study said. Most speak with obvious foreign accents.
The study warned that such depictions can contribute to the rise of anti-Muslim, anti-immigrant sentiment in American society.