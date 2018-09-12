New Lamborghini Urus arrives in Saudi Arabia

ICCE to spotlight Saudi contracting sector

A new exhibition and conference dedicated to Saudi Arabia’s contracting sector is launching in Riyadh next week, where government authorities, regulators, and key industry players will join forces to develop the Kingdom’s $1.4 trillion construction market.

The 1st International Contracting Conference and Exhibition (ICCE), will take place from Sept. 16-17 at the Riyadh International and Convention and Exhibition Center.

The two-day event is held under the patronage of Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qassabi, Saudi minister of commerce and investment, and hosted by the Saudi Contractors Authority, a newly formed government authority responsible for regulating the Kingdom’s contractor industry and increasing mergers and acquisitions in a market where construction projects are expected to surge in the coming years.

According to Project Intelligence Platform Ventures ONSITE, as of September 2018, the total value of Saudi construction-related projects, comprising buildings, industrial, power and water, oil and gas, and infrastructure, is estimated to be worth $1.4 trillion. Meanwhile, new Saudi construction contractor awards are estimated to grow to $44.1 billion in 2019, compared to 2018’s value of $26.3 billion.

Thabet Mubarek Al-Sawyeed, governor of the Saudi Contractors Authority (SCA), said the 1st ICCE is formed under the guidance of Saudi Vision 2030. “As part of Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is going through immense change, and part of this change is to achieve a sustainable contracting sector for the Kingdom,” said Al-Sawyeed.

“In line with King Salman’s vision, the SCA’s mandate is to organize, develop and regulate Saudi’s contracting industry, enabling it to build competent capabilities and to raise the standards produced by the sector, thereby establishing a safe and secure work environment.

“We’re therefore launching the ICCE under the theme of ‘Building the future with confidence.’ Its aim is to not only create business opportunities, but to solve challenges in the contracting industry, encourage creativity, enhance communications, educate, facilitate and advocate not only SCA members, but the construction industry as a whole,” added Al-Sawyeed.

The 1st ICCE is co-organized by Messe Frankfurt Middle East, and Saudi-based ACE Exhibitions. Key sponsors onboard for the inaugural showpiece include Strategic Diamond Partner Al-Bawani; Platinum Partners Riad Bank and Shibh Al-Jazira Contracting Company; Gold Partners SAPAC and ANB; and Silver Partners Nesma and Partners Contracting, Saudi Tumpane, Mohammed Al-Ojaimi Group, and TAMIMI Pre-Engineered Buildings.

Ahmed Pauwels, CEO of Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: “The Saudi Arabian construction sector is undergoing a massive transformation, with the likes of Neom Business City and The Red Sea Project just a couple of examples of major building projects being planned at the moment.”

The two-day summit features an expert panel of more than 35 speakers.