PISJ-ES pays tribute to martyrs on Defense Day

Officers of the Pakistan army, navy and air force and Principal Adnan Nasir cut a cake during the ceremony. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 13 September 2018
Arab News
0

To pay tribute to the “sons of the soil” who embraced martyrdom to mark an undying history of valor and courage which remained unwitnessed before and after September 1965, Pakistan International School — English Section (PISJ-ES) organized an inspiring program on the occasion of the 53rd Defense Day of Pakistan. The auditorium was thronged with students from the senior section and the school faculty who were thrilled to receive the venerable guests from the Armed Forces of Pakistan. 

The formal program commenced with the recitation of the Holy Qur’an, followed by the national anthem of Pakistan. A smartly dressed squad of students put on a guard of honor for the guests. 

The principal, Adnan Nasir, said: “It is the day to pay accolade to the brave sons of our motherland who prefer to be perished in the fiery pits of conspiracies but did not let the nation be harmed. More than half a century has passed but the significance of this day has not faded away, even in the fast-paced modern world.”

The youths were enthralled by the presentations by the officers of the Pakistan army, navy and air force and the moving stories of devotion and sacrifice in bringing peace and harmony in our motherland. 

Students presented a meaningful talk that reinvigorated and strengthened the immense love for the country in spectators. 

The principal urged every Pakistani to work honestly in whatever capacity they have chosen to serve their country. Their devotion to their families, colleagues, subordinates, coworkers and contemporaries will make a big impact in preparing a nation which is united and disciplined and has faith.

New Lamborghini Urus arrives in Saudi Arabia

The launch ceremony in Jeddah was attended by senior managers from Automobili Lamborghini
Updated 13 September 2018
Arab News
0

In the presence of senior managers from Automobili Lamborghini, Lamborghini Jeddah recently celebrated the arrival of Lamborghini’s new model, the Lamborghini Urus, the first super sport utility vehicle.

Mohammed Sharbatly, CEO of the group, said: “Once again, Samaco Automotive emphasizes its leadership in attracting luxury brands and, thanks to the Almighty, we have recently acquired the exclusive dealership of Lamborghini in Saudi Arabia to join our pool of luxury car dealerships on the one hand and to strengthen our strategic partnership with these brands on the other hand.”

“We have invested all our financial capabilities and long-term experience in the management of luxury brands to serve Lamborghini and its customers, both at the level of state-of-the-art centers in Saudi Arabia’s main regions, as well as after-sales services, maintenance and customer care centers,” he added.

“We are excited to be here in Jeddah for the first of a series of launches of our Super SUV, the Lamborghini Urus, in Saudi Arabia. Having recently appointed Samaco as our new partner in the Kingdom, we look forward to celebrating this milestone in Lamborghini history and this new partnership in the Middle East,” said Andrea Baldi, CEO of EMEA, Automobili Lamborghini.

 

 

