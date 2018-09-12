PISJ-ES pays tribute to martyrs on Defense Day

To pay tribute to the “sons of the soil” who embraced martyrdom to mark an undying history of valor and courage which remained unwitnessed before and after September 1965, Pakistan International School — English Section (PISJ-ES) organized an inspiring program on the occasion of the 53rd Defense Day of Pakistan. The auditorium was thronged with students from the senior section and the school faculty who were thrilled to receive the venerable guests from the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

The formal program commenced with the recitation of the Holy Qur’an, followed by the national anthem of Pakistan. A smartly dressed squad of students put on a guard of honor for the guests.

The principal, Adnan Nasir, said: “It is the day to pay accolade to the brave sons of our motherland who prefer to be perished in the fiery pits of conspiracies but did not let the nation be harmed. More than half a century has passed but the significance of this day has not faded away, even in the fast-paced modern world.”

The youths were enthralled by the presentations by the officers of the Pakistan army, navy and air force and the moving stories of devotion and sacrifice in bringing peace and harmony in our motherland.

Students presented a meaningful talk that reinvigorated and strengthened the immense love for the country in spectators.

The principal urged every Pakistani to work honestly in whatever capacity they have chosen to serve their country. Their devotion to their families, colleagues, subordinates, coworkers and contemporaries will make a big impact in preparing a nation which is united and disciplined and has faith.