Swatch official partner of Drone Racing League

Swiss watchmaker Swatch is one of the partners of the Drone Racing League.
Updated 13 September 2018
Arab News
From zero to 120 km/h in under a second, sharp three-dimensional curves, spectacular crashes without any injuries and always surprising finishes, the sport of drone racing combines a number of aspects that no other racing sport has managed to achieve to date. Already in its second year as official partner of the global, professional drone racing circuit, “The Drone Racing League” (DRL), Swatch is fully committed to this futuristic sport. 

“Swatch has always supported niche sports and paved the way to popularity for disciplines like freestyle skiing, BMX and skateboarding,” said Gonzalo de Cevallos, vice president of Swatch. “Drone racing combines the real and the virtual world like no other sport. Like all the disciplines we support, this e-sport is a way to develop one’s potential, and inspires fans all over the world to make their dreams come true.” 

“We’re proud to be partnered with Swatch, an innovation powerhouse, who shares our vision for the sport of the future,” said DRL CEO/Founder Nicholas Horbaczewski. “From transforming gamers to pro Swatch pilots in our annual, DRL Simulator-based Tryouts, the only e-sport that translates into real sports, to igniting high-speed competition through the watch-shaped Swatch Gate in DRL events, Swatch has helped push the boundaries of drone racing.”

In what is undoubtedly the safest form of high-speed racing, pilots fly with remote controls and FPV (first-person view) goggles, navigating complex three-dimensional race courses at speeds above 140 km/h. 

Thanks to growing interest in digitalization and innovative technologies, drone racing is on a fast track to becoming a global racing sport: 55 million people watched the most recent DRL Allianz World Championship Seasons on TV. This trend has been picked up by the Swiss watchmaker as well — its new TV ad campaign is dedicated to drone racing.

In the presence of senior managers from Automobili Lamborghini, Lamborghini Jeddah recently celebrated the arrival of Lamborghini’s new model, the Lamborghini Urus, the first super sport utility vehicle.

Mohammed Sharbatly, CEO of the group, said: “Once again, Samaco Automotive emphasizes its leadership in attracting luxury brands and, thanks to the Almighty, we have recently acquired the exclusive dealership of Lamborghini in Saudi Arabia to join our pool of luxury car dealerships on the one hand and to strengthen our strategic partnership with these brands on the other hand.”

“We have invested all our financial capabilities and long-term experience in the management of luxury brands to serve Lamborghini and its customers, both at the level of state-of-the-art centers in Saudi Arabia’s main regions, as well as after-sales services, maintenance and customer care centers,” he added.

“We are excited to be here in Jeddah for the first of a series of launches of our Super SUV, the Lamborghini Urus, in Saudi Arabia. Having recently appointed Samaco as our new partner in the Kingdom, we look forward to celebrating this milestone in Lamborghini history and this new partnership in the Middle East,” said Andrea Baldi, CEO of EMEA, Automobili Lamborghini.

 

 

