Swatch official partner of Drone Racing League

From zero to 120 km/h in under a second, sharp three-dimensional curves, spectacular crashes without any injuries and always surprising finishes, the sport of drone racing combines a number of aspects that no other racing sport has managed to achieve to date. Already in its second year as official partner of the global, professional drone racing circuit, “The Drone Racing League” (DRL), Swatch is fully committed to this futuristic sport.

“Swatch has always supported niche sports and paved the way to popularity for disciplines like freestyle skiing, BMX and skateboarding,” said Gonzalo de Cevallos, vice president of Swatch. “Drone racing combines the real and the virtual world like no other sport. Like all the disciplines we support, this e-sport is a way to develop one’s potential, and inspires fans all over the world to make their dreams come true.”

“We’re proud to be partnered with Swatch, an innovation powerhouse, who shares our vision for the sport of the future,” said DRL CEO/Founder Nicholas Horbaczewski. “From transforming gamers to pro Swatch pilots in our annual, DRL Simulator-based Tryouts, the only e-sport that translates into real sports, to igniting high-speed competition through the watch-shaped Swatch Gate in DRL events, Swatch has helped push the boundaries of drone racing.”

In what is undoubtedly the safest form of high-speed racing, pilots fly with remote controls and FPV (first-person view) goggles, navigating complex three-dimensional race courses at speeds above 140 km/h.

Thanks to growing interest in digitalization and innovative technologies, drone racing is on a fast track to becoming a global racing sport: 55 million people watched the most recent DRL Allianz World Championship Seasons on TV. This trend has been picked up by the Swiss watchmaker as well — its new TV ad campaign is dedicated to drone racing.