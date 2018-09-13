You are here

﻿

3 Pakistani soldiers, 4 militants killed in shootout

Pakistani troops patrol along the border with Afghanistan. (AP file photo)
Updated 14 September 2018
AP
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s military says security forces acting on intelligence have raided a militant hideout, triggering a shootout that left three soldiers and four militants dead in the northwest near neighboring Afghanistan.
In a statement, the military says Thursday’s raid was carried out in the North Waziristan region, which once served as the headquarters of Pakistani Taliban.
It said the slain “terrorists” were involved in last year’s multiple attacks on security forces.
The military gave no further details.
Pakistan’s army says it has cleared North Waziristan and other regions of militants, but violence has continued.

US accuses Russia of covering up breaches of N.Korea sanctions

Updated 14 September 2018
REUTERS:
  • An independent report submitted to the UN Security Council said Pyongyang has not stopped its nuclear and missile programs and is violating UN sanctions on exports
  • Diplomats said Russia pressured the independent sanctions monitors to amend the report
UNITED NATIONS: US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley accused Russia on Thursday of seeking to cover up breaches of UN sanctions on North Korea by Russians after Moscow pushed for changes to be made to an independent report on sanctions violations.
The report, submitted to the UN Security Council North Korea sanctions committee last month, said Pyongyang has not stopped its nuclear and missile programs and is violating UN sanctions on exports.
Diplomats said Russia pressured the independent sanctions monitors to amend the report. The 15-member Security Council has to agree by consensus on whether to publish the report and the United States objected to releasing the amended document.
“Russia can’t be allowed to edit and obstruct independent UN reports on North Korea sanctions just because they don’t like what they say. Period,” Haley said in a statement. “The full implementation of UN Security Council resolutions remains mandatory for all member states – including Russia.”
The Russian mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The chair of the independent panel of UN sanctions monitors did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The amended report removed some references to Russians accused of breaching sanctions on North Korea, said one diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Russia and China have suggested the Security Council discuss easing sanctions after US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met in June and Kim pledged to work toward denuclearization.
The United States and other council members have said there must be strict enforcement of sanctions until Pyongyang acts.

 

