TheFace: Samira Khalid Al-Ghamdi, clinical psychologist and TV presenter

Samira Khalid Al-Ghamdi. (AN photo by Ziyad Alarfaj)
Updated 14 September 2018
Arab News
  • Al-Ghamdi says her main goal in life is to see that every child gets their right to a safe and secure home and a healthy environment
  • Al-Ghamdi does her bit by dedicating her free time to community service and charitable foundations, specifically those dealing with children and family abuse
As a clinical psychologist, TV presenter, media specialist and member of the protection committee in the Saudi Ministry of Health, Samira Khalid Al-Ghamdi wears several hats.

A single mother with three children — 26-year-old Abdul Malik who is an economics major, 23-year-old Jummar, a dentistry graduate; and 19-year-old Jana who is studying pharmacology — Al-Ghamdi says her main goal in life is to see that every child gets their right to a safe and secure home and a healthy environment.

As the founder and chairman of Hemaya — Saudi Arabia’s first anti-bullying foundation — she does her bit by dedicating her free time to community service and charitable foundations, specifically those dealing with children and family abuse.

This is when she is not presenting news on several TV channels in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Her hobbies include traveling and exploring different countries, something that resulted from her love for history, which she considers to be the foundation of every culture.

She says her only dream now is to live a simple life — one that is devoid of technology — on a farm with her three Pomeranian house dogs. 

Saudi students race drones in run-up to DRL World Championship final

A group of 16 Saudi students competed in their own race after attending a two-day training workshop on building, programming and flying drones. (SFCSPD)
Updated 53 min 27 sec ago
Arab News
  • The final event of this year’s DRL championship will held on September 14
  • The federation is working to introduce regulations that will help to overcome obstacles to Saudis interested in taking up drone racing
JEDDAH: As Saudi Arabia prepares to host the grand finale of the 2018 Drone Racing League Allianz World Championship, some lucky young locals got a taste of the sport’s speed and thrills, while also learning about the technology behind it.

The seventh and final event of this year’s DRL championship will be hosted by the Saudi Federation for Cyber Security, Programming and Drones (SFCSPD) at King Abdullah Economic City in Jeddah on September 14, where 10 of the world’s best drone racers will compete to be crowned world champion

Before the big race, a group of 16 Saudi students competed in their own race after attending a two-day training workshop on building, programming and flying drones, which was supervised by the DRL World Team. The participants used simulation software to learn how to control the aircraft and then got to fly the latest, state-of-the-art Racer 3 drones.

One of the participants, Mutaz Abdullah Al-Jaafari said he was pleased to have the chance to take part because it was a national event that encouraged, supported and motivated young people to get involved in the sport.

DRL fans around the world are looking forward to the final of the 2018 World Championship, which this year comes to Saudi Arabia for the first time. It is hosted by the SFCSPD, with the support of Saud Al-Qahtani, the chairman of the federation and an adviser to the Royal Court.

Nouf Al-Rakan, the federation’s executive director, said the event is in line with realizing the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and reflects the country’s regional and international leadership in the areas of technology and sports. She added that the federation is working to introduce legislation and regulations that will help to overcome obstacles to Saudis who are interested in taking up drone racing. She said it is also pleased to play a role in introducing this modern sport to Saudi society and attracting international events, and hopes to host more international competitions and support citizens keen to participate in the sport.

Al-Rakan also expressed her pride in the young people who took part in the workshops, praising their enthusiasm and skill in helping to build a model drone that will be used in the final race.

The race in Jeddah on September 14 is the seventh and the final event in the 2018 DRL Allianz World Championship, after qualifying rounds in the United States, France and Germany. Free tickets to attend the event are available online from the SFCSPD.

