US to impose tough sanctions on Iran in November, including flights

An airplane of Mahan Air sits at the tarmac after landing at Sanaa International Airport in the Yemeni capital on March 1, 2015. (File/AFP)
  • Sanctions on Iran will start Nov. 4, which will effect Iranian carrier Mahan
  • The US says Iran is the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism
The US Assistant Secretary Marshall Billingslea said on Thursday that the United States will impose tough sanctions on Iran starting Nov. 4, including sanctions on Iranian carrier Mahan and its supporters.

Billingslea praised Gulf countries’ unprecedented support for the administration’s efforts to put an end to Iran’s influence in the region.

“Iran, the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism, continues to fund groups like Hizballah and Hamas and bankroll the Syrian regime’s slaughter of its people while advancing its missile program and sowing regional instability,” he said refereeing to Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Hamas in Gaza.

“Russia provides weaponry and defense materiel to Iran, and extensive support to the Syrian regime enabling Assad’s brutal targeting of his own citizens,” US Assistant Secretary added.

Topics: iran sanctions US Iran nuclear deal

Turkey is working to reach cease-fire in Syria’s Idlib

Turkey is working to reach cease-fire in Syria’s Idlib

  • Turkey is working to achieve a cease-fire in Syria’s rebel-held northwest
  • Erdogan met with the leaders of Iran and Russia last week in Tehran to discuss Syria
ISTANBUL: Turkey is working to achieve a cease-fire in Syria’s rebel-held northwest and is ready for cooperation to fight terrorist groups in the Idlib area, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.
Speaking at a joint news conference with his Pakistani counterpart, Cavusoglu said Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the topic of Syria on Monday.
Erdogan met with the leaders of Iran and Russia last week in Tehran to discuss Syria, but failed to win a cease-fire pledge.

Topics: Turkey Syria

