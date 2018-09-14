You are here

  • Home
  • Scuffles at West Bank Bedouin village slated for demolition
﻿

Scuffles at West Bank Bedouin village slated for demolition

1 / 10
Palestinian protesters chant slogans and confront Israeli forces on September 14, 2018, as they demonstrate against the blocking of the road leading to the Palestinian Bedouin village of Khan Al-Ahmar in the occupied West Bank. (AFP)
2 / 10
Palestinians and foreign activists are trying to open the road closed by the Israeli army near his village of Khan Al-Ahmar, in the occupied West Bank on September 14, 2018. (AFP)
3 / 10
A Palestinian protester confronts Israeli forces on September 14, 2018, as he demonstrates against the blocking of the road leading to the Palestinian Bedouin village of Khan Al-Ahmar in the occupied West Bank. (AFP)
4 / 10
Israeli forces are confronted by Palestinian protesters on September 14, 2018, as they demonstrate against the blocking of the road leading to the Palestinian Bedouin village of Khan Al-Ahmar in the occupied West Bank. (AFP)
5 / 10
Israeli border police arrest protesters and activists blocking Israeli army bulldozer operating at the West Bank Bedouin community of Khan Al-Ahmar, Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (AP)
6 / 10
Israeli forces are confronted by a Palestinian protester on September 14, 2018, as he demonstrates against the blocking of the road leading to the Palestinian Bedouin village of Khan Al-Ahmar in the occupied West Bank. (AFP)
7 / 10
A Palestinian protester confronts Israeli forces on September 14, 2018, as he demonstrates against the blocking of the road leading to the Palestinian Bedouin village of Khan Al-Ahmar in the occupied West Bank. (AFP)
8 / 10
A Palestinian protester confronts Israeli forces on September 14, 2018, as he demonstrates against the blocking of the road leading to the Palestinian Bedouin village of Khan Al-Ahmar in the occupied West Bank. (AFP)
9 / 10
Israeli forces are confronted by a Palestinian protester on September 14, 2018, as he demonstrates against the blocking of the road leading to the Palestinian Bedouin village of Khan Al-Ahmar in the occupied West Bank. (AFP)
10 / 10
Protesters and activists block an Israeli army bulldozer at the West Bank Bedouin community of Khan Al-Ahmar, Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (AP)
Updated 14 September 2018
AFP
0

Scuffles at West Bank Bedouin village slated for demolition

Updated 14 September 2018
AFP
0

KHAN AL-AHMAR, Palestinian Territories: Scuffles broke out between Israeli forces and dozens of pro-Palestinian activists Friday at a village slated for demolition in the occupied West Bank.
An Israeli bulldozer sought to close off a route to the Bedouin village of Khan Al-Ahmar by dumping rocks and earth on it, sparking a protest that led to small clashes.
Three people were arrested, a police spokesman said.
Activists said among them was a French law professor, Frank Romano, but the police did not confirm his arrest.
The village of roughly 200 people is at risk of being demolished at any time, despite fierce criticism from key European nations.
On September 5, Israel’s supreme court upheld an order to raze the village on grounds that it was built without the proper permits.
It is extremely rare for Palestinians to be given Israeli permits to build in Area C of the West Bank, where Khan Al-Ahmar is situated.
The village is located in a strategic spot near Israeli settlements and along a road leading to the Dead Sea.
There have been warnings that continued settlement construction in the area could eventually divide the West Bank in two and cut it off from Jerusalem, dealing a death blow to any remaining hopes of a two-state solution.

Topics: West Bank Palestine israeli forces Israeli settlements West Bank settlement

Related

0
Middle-East
Israeli forces take down protest huts at West Bank Bedouin village
0
Middle-East
Israel court okays demolition of West Bank village

Daesh kills 20 US-backed fighters in Syria

Updated 46 min 18 sec ago
AFP
0

Daesh kills 20 US-backed fighters in Syria

  • The fighters were advancing during a sandstorm when they were surrounded
  • The US-backed SDF had been closing in on a Daesh pocket for months
Updated 46 min 18 sec ago
AFP
0

BEIRUT: At least 20 fighters from a US-backed force fighting the Daesh group were killed Friday in an ambush in eastern Syria, a war monitor said.
The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces is waging an offensive around the town of Hajjin in the province of Deir Ezzor, Daesh’s last stronghold in the country’s east.
“The fighters were advancing during a sandstorm, they were surrounded, Daesh members used explosives and opened fire,” said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
The US-backed SDF had been closing in on the Daesh pocket for months before formally launching its offensive on Monday.
Since then, 53 militants and 37 SDF fighters have been killed in fierce clashes, according to the Britain-based Observatory.
The Daesh group once held nearly all of Deir Ezzor, but separate offensives last year by the SDF and Russian-backed regime forces left the extremists clinging to a small area of territory near the Iraqi border.
The SDF estimates Daesh has some 3,000 fighters in its besieged holdout, many of them foreigners.
A senior US diplomat visited Kurdish-held territory in Syria last month and pledged Washington’s lasting support.
“We are prepared to stay here, as the president (Donald Trump) has made clear, to ensure the enduring defeat of Daesh,” said Ambassador William Roebuck.
The Daesh group once held swathes of territory across Syria and Iraq but has since seen its self-declared “caliphate” collapse.
The extremists now control less than three percent of Syria and are mostly present in the vast Badiya desert, which lies between Damascus and the Iraqi border.
On Monday Daesh fighters killed 12 Syrian regime fighters in an ambush in the southern province of Sweida. Eight extremists were also killed, the Observatory said.

Topics: Syrian Democratic Forces Daesh

Related

0
Middle-East
SDF: Turkey lying with claim that Daesh is in Afrin
0
Middle-East
US-backed militias seize key oil field in east Syria — SDF

Latest updates

UNICEF expresses appreciation of Saudi Arabian aid work in Yemen
0
Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces intercept ballistic missile launched by Houthi militia toward Saudi Arabia
0
India’s Iran oil purchases to fade ahead of US sanctions
0
Daesh kills 20 US-backed fighters in Syria
0
Saudi Arabia prepares to break two Guinness world records on National Day
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.