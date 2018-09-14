Digital courts cut time spent on cases from two months to 72 hours across KSA

JEDDAH: As part of a digital initiative launched by the Justice Ministry, recently established commercial courts across Saudi Arabia have reduced the time taken to deal with cases from two months to only 72 hours.
With the help of a simple-to-use electronic portal that is used to collect details of cases from all of the parties involved, the courts have been able to hold more than 46,000 hearings since October 2017.
Another benefit of the portal is that it is helping the courts become paperless, reducing the dependency on printed documents by replacing them with online procedures.
“This project succeeded in reducing a large amount of paper waste and enhanced the communication process with clients and beneficiaries,” the ministry said.
Justice Minister Walid Al-Samaani said that the establishment of the three commercial courts, in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam, would enhance the economy in line with the objectives of Vision 2030 by encouraging investment, especially since Saudi Arabia has become an attractive market for foreign investors who expect their rights to be protected.
“This has led to (the courts) conducting more than 46,000 sessions, with an average of 126 sessions a day,” he said.
Al-Samaani added that the courts provided 20 million judicial services last year to citizens and residents through digital and traditional means.
Saudi beekeeper becomes internet celebrity
- Bee stings and the honey they produce are very beneficial to the body and can help cure many diseases
MAKKAH: A Saudi beekeeper has become an internet celebrity after images showing him standing covered in a swarm of thousands of bees went viral on social media.
Zuhair Fatani, a member of the Saudi Beekeepers’ Committee, said he managed to last for 80 minutes with about 49 kg of bees completely covering his entire body. He was stung several times and his breathing was affected during the experience, which would be the stuff of nightmares for most people.
“The stings focused on my feet,” said Fatani. “I was barely breathing and it was hard for me to stay standing. I could not last more than 80 minutes and I could not speak because of all the bees in my mouth. It led to me suffering from muscle tension and inflammation of my respiratory tract.”
Despite this, he loves working with bees and points out that while they might appear scary, they are very good for humans.
“Bee stings and the honey they produce are very beneficial to the body and can help cure many diseases,” he said.
When Fatani, who works at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, started working with bees he had only three hives but now has 30, which can produce 800 kg of honey. He travels the country searching for the best flowers for the bees to feed on and ways to protect them from heat waves and cold weather.
“I acquired scientific knowledge and practical experience from specialists in Taif,” he said. “Agricultural engineers also taught me about the principles of beekeeping and the best valleys, flowers and fruits for the production of honey.”
He carries a camera in his car at all times to record the moments when bees swarm his body, and said that the photos that have gone viral on social media were actually taken 12 years ago.