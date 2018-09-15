What We Are Reading Today: The Great Leveler

What We Are Reading Today: Weimar Germany

BOOK AUTHOR: Eric D. Weitz

Thoroughly up-to-date, skillfully written, and strikingly illustrated, Weimar Germany brings to life an era of unmatched creativity in the 20th century — one whose influence and inspiration still resonate today.

Eric Weitz has written the authoritative history that this fascinating and complex period deserves, and he illuminates the uniquely progressive achievements and even greater promise of the Weimar Republic.

Weitz reveals how Germans rose from the turbulence and defeat of World War I and revolution to forge democratic institutions and make Berlin a world capital of avant-garde art. He presents richly detailed portraits of some of the Weimar’s greatest figures.

Weimar Germany also shows that beneath this glossy veneer lay political turmoil that ultimately led to the demise of the republic and the rise of the radical Right.

Yet for decades after, the Weimar period continued to powerfully influence contemporary art, urban design, and intellectual life — from Tokyo to Ankara, and Brasilia to New York.