Swiss intelligence helped foil Russia plot to spy on lab

ZURICH: Switzerland’s intelligence agency said on Friday it had worked with British and Dutch counterparts to foil a Russian plot which, according to newspaper reports, was targeting a Swiss laboratory testing nerve agents such as Novichok. Earlier on Friday a Swiss and a Dutch newspaper reported that authorities from the three countries had teamed up in an operation which resulted in the Netherlands expelling two suspected Russian spies in March.
Citing unnamed sources, the Tages-Anzeiger and NRC Handelsblad reported that the suspected agents were heading for the Spiez laboratory near Bern which analyzes chemical and biological weapons, including nerve agent Novichok. Britain says Moscow used Novichok to try to kill former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in the English city of Salisbury in early March and last week charged two Russian men in absentia with attempted murder. “Swiss authorities are aware of the case of Russian spies identified in The Hague and expelled from there,” the Swiss NDB intelligence agency said in a statement. “The NDB took active part in this operation together with its Dutch and British partners. The NDB has thus contributed to preventing illegal activity targeting critical Swiss infrastructure.” It did not elaborate. The Russian embassy in Bern dismissed the Swiss account.
“We consider such false statements simply absurd and nothing other than another attempt to stoke an anti-Russian atmosphere,” it said.
The newspapers said the two suspects expelled from the Netherlands were not the same as the two men charged by British prosecutors in the Skripal case last week.
The Dutch military intelligence agency MIVD did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Dutch government announced on March 26 that it would expel two Russian “intelligence agents” who worked at the Russian embassy in The Hague, without giving further details.
A spokesman for the Spiez laboratory declined to comment on the NDB statement, but said the government facility had previously been the target of cyberattacks.
In July the Spiez lab said hackers had circulated a malware-loaded document purporting to be a factsheet linked to a scientific workshop the lab organized, but that it was unaware of any direct attacks on the lab itself.
British authorities tested the Novichok found in Salisbury at Porton Down, a defense facility nearby, but have not said where else the substance might have been analyzed.
The newspaper reports said the alleged Russian plot had gone beyond cyberattacks and that authorities found “equipment used for espionage” during their operation against the suspected spies.
In the weeks after the Skripal poisoning, Britain and dozens of other countries have kicked out scores of Russian diplomats, and Moscow has responded tit-for-tat in the biggest East-West wave of expulsions since the Cold War.
Indian police hunt 3 suspects after girl is drugged, raped
NEW DELHI: Police on Saturday were hunting for three men who allegedly drugged, kidnapped and raped a teenage girl while she was on her way to a test-preparation course in northern India earlier this week, in yet another incident of rising crimes against women.
Police officer Ashwini Kumar said the victim is in stable condition in a hospital in Haryana state and police have recorded her statement.
Violent crime against women has been on the rise in India despite tough laws that were enacted five years ago.
The Press Trust of India news agency quoted her father as saying she named three suspects who abducted her from a bus stop on Wednesday, but felt that 8-10 persons could have been in a village home where she was raped.
Indian media reports said the suspects were believed to be from her village and known to her. They dropped her later in their car at the pickup point in Mahendragarh, a town about 145 kilometers (90 miles) southwest of the Indian capital, New Delhi.
Kumar said the police know the identity of the suspects, but they have switched off their phones and were evading arrests.
The teenage victim suffered injuries on her back, shoulders and private parts, The Times of India newspaper reported.
India has been shaken by a series of sexual assaults since 2012, when a student was gang-raped and murdered on a moving New Delhi bus. That attack galvanized a country where widespread violence against women had long been quietly accepted.
While the government has passed a series of laws increasing punishment for rape of an adult to 20 years in prison, it’s rare for more than a few weeks to pass without another brutal sexual assault being reported.
Responding to widespread outrage over the recent rape and killings of young girls and other attacks on children, India’s government in April approved the death penalty for people convicted of raping children under age 12.