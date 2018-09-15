You are here

  • Home
  • Boko Haram jihadis kill eight in NE Nigeria: militia
﻿

Boko Haram jihadis kill eight in NE Nigeria: militia

In this file photo taken on April 17, 2018 a member of the Nigerian Military Police sits on an armoured vehicle during the African Land Forces Summit (ALFS) military demonstration held at General Ao Azazi barracks in Gwagwalada. (AFP)
Updated 15 September 2018
AFP
0

Boko Haram jihadis kill eight in NE Nigeria: militia

  • Boko Haram’s nine-year insurgency has spilled over into neighboring Chad, Niger and Cameroon, killing thousands of people and displacing over two million
Updated 15 September 2018
AFP
0

KANO, Nigeria: Boko Haram gunmen killed eight people when they attacked two villages in restive northeast Nigeria in an attempt to steal livestock on Friday, local militia said.
The jihadists moved into Modu Ajiri and Bulama Kayiri villages in Borno state to take cattle and sheep but the villagers put up a fight to save their livestock.
“Fighting erupted when the villagers tried to stop the attackers,” local militia spokesman Bunu Bukar Mustapha told AFP. “Eight people were killed in the fight and four others were injured,” he said from the state capital Maiduguri, 90 kilometers (55 miles) away. The militants opened fire on the villagers who were armed with machetes, bows and arrows, cudgels and swords, he said. “The villagers were no match for the Boko Haram terrorists who came with guns,” said militia leader Babakura Kolo, who gave a similar toll.
After the attack, the jihadists herded all the stolen livestock into the bush, he said. He said residents of the two villages had fled for fear of renewed attack by the insurgents.
Mustapha said the bodies of the victims were recovered by soldiers and militia who took them to the nearby town of Nganzai, some 10 kilometers away. Boko Haram has intensified attacks especially against military targets in recent months. On Wednesday, scores of Islamists attacked a military base in Damasak in the far north of Borno state.
They were repelled with aerial support after an hours-long battle. Boko Haram’s nine-year insurgency has spilled over into neighboring Chad, Niger and Cameroon, killing thousands of people and displacing over two million.

 

Topics: Boko Haram

Related

0
World
30 Nigerian soldiers killed in Boko Haram raid: military sources
0
World
Boko Haram suicide attack kills eight at mosque

Indian police hunt 3 suspects after girl is drugged, raped

Updated 15 September 2018
AP
0

Indian police hunt 3 suspects after girl is drugged, raped

  • Police officer Ashwini Kumar said the victim is in stable condition in a hospital in Haryana state and police have recorded her statement.
  • Indian media reports said the suspects were believed to be from her village and known to her.
Updated 15 September 2018
AP
0

NEW DELHI: Police on Saturday were hunting for three men who allegedly drugged, kidnapped and raped a teenage girl while she was on her way to a test-preparation course in northern India earlier this week, in yet another incident of rising crimes against women.
Police officer Ashwini Kumar said the victim is in stable condition in a hospital in Haryana state and police have recorded her statement.
Violent crime against women has been on the rise in India despite tough laws that were enacted five years ago.
The Press Trust of India news agency quoted her father as saying she named three suspects who abducted her from a bus stop on Wednesday, but felt that 8-10 persons could have been in a village home where she was raped.
Indian media reports said the suspects were believed to be from her village and known to her. They dropped her later in their car at the pickup point in Mahendragarh, a town about 145 kilometers (90 miles) southwest of the Indian capital, New Delhi.
Kumar said the police know the identity of the suspects, but they have switched off their phones and were evading arrests.
The teenage victim suffered injuries on her back, shoulders and private parts, The Times of India newspaper reported.
India has been shaken by a series of sexual assaults since 2012, when a student was gang-raped and murdered on a moving New Delhi bus. That attack galvanized a country where widespread violence against women had long been quietly accepted.
While the government has passed a series of laws increasing punishment for rape of an adult to 20 years in prison, it’s rare for more than a few weeks to pass without another brutal sexual assault being reported.
Responding to widespread outrage over the recent rape and killings of young girls and other attacks on children, India’s government in April approved the death penalty for people convicted of raping children under age 12.

Topics: Indian police rape Haryana state

Related

0
World
Indian bishop to be questioned for alleged rape of nun
0
World
5 Kashmir rebels killed in fighting with Indian troops

Latest updates

Iran orders the closure of a pro-reform newspaper
0
Iraq parliament elects Sunni lawmaker Al-Halbousi as speaker, breaking deadlock
0
Israeli troops kill boy, two men in Gaza protests
0
Indian police hunt 3 suspects after girl is drugged, raped
0
Turkish police detain hundreds of protesting airport workers
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.