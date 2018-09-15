Pussy Riot member said to regain consciousness in hospital

You are here

In this file photo taken on July 31, 2018 Member of the Pussy Riot punk group Pyotr Verzilov (L) gestures as he walks with police during a court hearing at a courthouse in Moscow, as members of the Russian protest-art group are accused of disturbing public order after invading the pitch during the World Cup final in Moscow. (AFP)
MOSCOW: A member of Russia’s Pussy Riot protest group says a fellow activist who was hospitalized for possible poisoning has regained consciousness.
Group member Maria Alekhina told The Associated Press via Facebook that Pyotr Verzilov regained consciousness on Friday, but remained in intensive care. Verzilov has been in the hospital since falling ill Tuesday.
Alekhina said she thinks he definitely was poisoned and “there’s nothing other than politics” behind it.
Independent Russian news website Meduza reported Thursday that Verzilov’s doctors told his relatives he either overdosed on medicine or was given too much medicine. Meduza did not specify the substance.
Verzilov and other activists served 15-day jail sentences for disrupting July’s World Cup final to protest excessive Russian police powers.

NEW DELHI: Police on Saturday were hunting for three men who allegedly drugged, kidnapped and raped a teenage girl while she was on her way to a test-preparation course in northern India earlier this week, in yet another incident of rising crimes against women.
Police officer Ashwini Kumar said the victim is in stable condition in a hospital in Haryana state and police have recorded her statement.
Violent crime against women has been on the rise in India despite tough laws that were enacted five years ago.
The Press Trust of India news agency quoted her father as saying she named three suspects who abducted her from a bus stop on Wednesday, but felt that 8-10 persons could have been in a village home where she was raped.
Indian media reports said the suspects were believed to be from her village and known to her. They dropped her later in their car at the pickup point in Mahendragarh, a town about 145 kilometers (90 miles) southwest of the Indian capital, New Delhi.
Kumar said the police know the identity of the suspects, but they have switched off their phones and were evading arrests.
The teenage victim suffered injuries on her back, shoulders and private parts, The Times of India newspaper reported.
India has been shaken by a series of sexual assaults since 2012, when a student was gang-raped and murdered on a moving New Delhi bus. That attack galvanized a country where widespread violence against women had long been quietly accepted.
While the government has passed a series of laws increasing punishment for rape of an adult to 20 years in prison, it’s rare for more than a few weeks to pass without another brutal sexual assault being reported.
Responding to widespread outrage over the recent rape and killings of young girls and other attacks on children, India’s government in April approved the death penalty for people convicted of raping children under age 12.

