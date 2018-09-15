Turkey-Russia discord over Idlib defers regime offensive, for now

ISTANBUL: Disagreement between Turkey and Russia over how to tackle the Syrian rebel stronghold of Idlib seems to have deferred a looming regime offensive on the province, analysts say.
Russia and Turkey are on opposite sides of the conflict, but key global allies.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Russian and Iranian leaders Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rouhani in Tehran on September 7 to discuss Syria, just as a major assault by Russia-backed regime forces on Idlib appeared imminent.
But discord at the summit between Erdogan and Putin, in a rare scene captured on camera, may have prompted Russia to postpone the Idlib strike so as not to provoke Ankara, which is fiercely opposed to a military option.
“I believe an offensive, if there will be one, will not come before several weeks,” a senior Turkish official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Turkey, which backs rebels fighting against President Bashar Assad’s regime, co-sponsors — with regime allies Russia and Iran — the so-called Astana talks launched in January 2017 in the quest for a lasting cease-fire.
To date, the dialogue has resulted in the creation of four pre-cease-fire “de-escalation zones” in Syria, including in Idlib.
Idlib is the last major opposition stronghold in the war-torn country. Sixty percent of the area is controlled by the Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) extremist group, an Al-Qaeda branch operating in Syria.
Intense negotiations have taken place between Turkey and Russia since the failure of the Tehran summit, to hammer out a compromise in a bid to avert an assault which Erdogan has cautioned would ignite a “bloodbath.”
Such a compromise could include neutralising the HTS — officially designated as a terror group by Ankara. Erdogan and Putin are expected to discuss the issue when they meet in the Russian resort city of Sochi on Monday.
For Turkey, the stakes are high.
Ankara fears a large-scale assault on Idlib, which lies on its southern border, could trigger a massive flow of refugees onto its soil. Turkey is already home to more than three million Syrians who have fled the conflict.
Abdul Wahab Assi, an analyst at the Syria-based Jusoor Studies Center, said disagreements at the Tehran summit “rule out a possible offensive in the short run, at least until the end of the year.”
He said a possible compromise from the ongoing talks could take the form of a “limited military operation or surgical strikes” targeting the HTS, or modifying the borders of the de-escalation zones to keep armed rebels from certain sectors.
Russia may be open to such a plan, Assi said, as long as it would secure the Idlib section of the Aleppo-Damascus highway and put an end to drone attacks launched from Idlib against Moscow’s main military base of Hmeimim in the neighboring province of Latakia.
Some three million people live in Idlib province and adjacent areas, the United Nations says, around half of whom have already fled their homes in other parts of Syria.
Regime forces and Russian warplanes resumed airstrikes on Idlib in September but the strikes fell in intensity this week.
Turkish media reported Ankara has sent reinforcements, including tanks, to beef up its border with Syria and its observation posts in Idlib.
Turkish military analyst Metin Gurcan, judges these measures to be of a “defensive” nature, aimed at protecting Turkish observation posts against any possible threat.
Gurcan said the lack of an agreement with Ankara could push Moscow, and thus the Syrian regime, to stage an “incremental operation that will last months” rather than a full-fledged attack.
“Russia is trying to keep Ankara in the game,” he told AFP, saying any confrontation between the two countries was “highly unlikely.”
“Moscow needs Turkey as a Sunni power to balance Shiite militias’ presence in northern Syria,” he said.
UN urges better atmosphere for Libya elections
NEW YORK: The UN Security Council has urged all Libyans to improve the atmosphere for national elections in a resolution that avoids mentioning the Dec. 10 target date for voting in the restive North African nation.
Instead, the council resolution adopted unanimously notes UN envoy Ghassan Salame’s call “for parliamentary and presidential elections to be held in Libya as soon as possible, provided the necessary security, technical, legislative and political conditions are in place.”
Libya descended into chaos following the 2011 uprising that toppled Muammar Qaddafi, who was later killed. The country is now split between rival governments in the east and west, each supported by an array of militias. Salame said last week it has recently lurched from one emergency to another.
On Tuesday, missiles were fired at Libya’s capital of Tripoli, including the city’s only functioning airport, less than a week after a UN-brokered a cease-fire between rival armed groups. The resolution extends the mandate of the UN political mission in Libya until Sept. 15, 2019. It is has the task of supporting Libya’s political transition, including the organization of elections, as well as human rights monitoring and delivering aid if requested.
On May 29, rival Libyan leaders met in Paris and tentatively agreed on a roadmap leading to parliamentary and presidential elections on Dec. 10. French President Emmanuel Macron, who hosted the conference that included Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, head of Libya’s UN-backed government in Tripoli, and Gen. Khalifa Haftar, whose forces dominate eastern Libya, has said elections are crucial to stabilize the country.
While France supports the Dec. 10 date for elections, the US, Italy and other European countries see that as too ambitious and are skeptical voting can be held that soon.
Last week, US Deputy Ambassador Jonathan Cohen warned at a Security Council meeting that “imposing false deadlines will backfire” and lead to worse divisions inside Libya.
Britain’s UN ambassador, Karen Pierce, expressed the UK’s support for holding elections this year, but said that “it will be necessary to ensure sufficient political, security and technical preparations are made so that they have the effect of uniting Libya.”
“And it will be important to ensure a robust legal framework is in place and that there is sufficient political consensus to avoid exacerbating existing divisions in Libya,” Pierce said.
The resolution adopted Thursday strongly backs Salame and recognizes his “key role” in consulting Libyan parties “to set the constitutional basis for elections and to adopt the necessary electoral laws.”
The Security Council again called “on all Libyans to improve the atmosphere for national elections by all means possible.”
These include working toward unification of Libya’s rival military and economic institutions, unifying and strengthening national security forces under the authority of the civilian government, and unifying the Libyan Central Bank, it said.
The council also stressed that “ensuring security and defending Libya from terrorism must be the task of unified and strengthened national security forces under the sole authority” of the UN-backed government.