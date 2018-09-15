You are here

5 Kashmir rebels killed in fighting with Indian troops

Indian troops laid a siege around a southern village in Qazigund area overnight on a tip that militants were hiding there. (File/AFP)
SRINAGAR, India: Government forces killed five rebels during a gun battle in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir on Saturday, triggering violent anti-India protests in the disputed Himalayan region.

Indian troops laid a siege around a southern village in Qazigund area overnight on a tip that militants were hiding there, police said. Fierce gun battle erupted early Saturday, and hours later, five local Kashmiri rebels were killed.

The slain rebels belonged to the region's largest rebel group Hizbul Mujahideen, police said.

The fighting sparked anti-India protests and clashes as hundreds of residents tried to march to the site of the battle in solidarity with the militants. Government forces fired warning shots, shotgun pellets and tear gas at the stone-throwing protesters, injuring at least six people.

Nuclear-armed India and Pakistan each administer part of Kashmir, but both claim it in its entirety.

Most Kashmiris support the rebel cause that the territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country while also participating in civilian street protests against Indian control. In recent years, mainly young Kashmiris have displayed open solidarity with rebels and sought to protect them by engaging troops in street clashes during military operations.

Rebels have been fighting Indian control since 1989. India accuses Pakistan of arming and training the rebels, a charge Pakistan denies.

Nearly 70,000 people have been killed in the uprising and the ensuing Indian military crackdown.

Kuwaiti couple gets jail sentence for airport attack

Updated 42 min 45 sec ago
AFP
0

Kuwaiti couple gets jail sentence for airport attack

Updated 42 min 45 sec ago
AFP
0

COLOMBO: A Kuwaiti man and woman convicted of assaulting customs officers at Sri Lanka's main international airport were handed a six month jail sentence suspended for five years, an official said Saturday.
A magistrate sentenced on Friday the 32-year-old woman and her 29-year-old male partner, who were also fined 138,000 rupees ($860).
They were arrested trying to smuggle in a Burmese Mastiff into the country in July without following quarantine procedures. The woman was caught on CCTV cameras assaulting customs officers who tried to stop them.
Bringing pets into the island without quarantine clearance can lead to the forfeiture of the animal as well as a fine of up to 100,000 rupees ($625).
Customs spokesman Vipula Minuwanpitiya said the pet dog was confiscated and later given back to the couple to be taken out of the country.

