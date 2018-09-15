G20 trade ministers say WTO reform ‘urgent’ as new Trump tariffs loom

MAR DEL PLATA: Trade and investment ministers from G20 countries meeting in Argentina said there was an “urgent need” to improve the World Trade Organization, a joint statement said on Friday.
With US President Donald Trump readying tariffs on another $200 billion in Chinese goods, the ministers said they were “stepping up the dialogue” on international trade disputes, according to the statement issued at the summit.
It did not provide any details of possible WTO reforms or how dialogue on trade was being increased.
“Obviously the new tariff measures are not positive,” Argentina’s Production and Labor Minister, Dante Sica, said in a news conference at the end of the one-day meeting. “But we need to see how things evolve.”
German Deputy Economy Minister Oliver Wittke said the joint declaration sent a powerful signal about the importance of strengthening WTO “especially in times of ‘America first’ and increasing global protectionism,” with next steps to follow when G20 leaders meet in Argentina at the end of November.
“We have to use this momentum,” Wittke said in a statement released by the ministry after the summit.
Outside the meeting, smoke filled the air in the normally tranquil seaside city of Mar Del Plata where the conference is being held. Protesters burned makeshift American flags and chanted against free trade orthodoxy and Trump’s support of Argentina’s cash-strapped President Mauricio Macri, whose fiscal belt-tightening has garnered a backlash from the country’s working-class.
“We’re standing here in solidarity with the workers of Latin America. While those politicians sleep in fancy beds, communities starve because of trade and adjustment policies that hurt the most vulnerable,” protester Maralin Cornil, 30, said.
Argentina holds the G20’s rotating presidency this year, and is re-negotiating a $50 billion stand-by financing deal with the IMF, cutting its fiscal deficit targets and reducing costs to ensure it can continue paying its international debts.
Trump has said he would attend the summit’s final meeting with other heads of state, in Buenos Aires on November 30.
The Trump administration has demanded that China cut its $375 billion trade surplus with the United States, end policies aimed at acquiring US technologies and intellectual property, and roll back high-tech industrial subsidies.
While Trump has threatened to pull the United States from the WTO, China has called for WTO reform to make the global trade system fairer and more effective.
The 23-year-old trading club is run on the basis of consensus, meaning that every one of its 164 members has an effective veto and it is almost impossible to get agreement on any change to the rules.
Sica also said that talks on a free trade deal between the European Union and the Mercosur trade bloc of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay were wrapping up, with an agreement likely by the end of the year.
“We are in the final stages regarding the most delicate aspects of an EU-Mercosur agreement and we are concluding with the political and technical details,” Sica said.
India's Iran oil purchases to fade ahead of US sanctions
NEW DELHI: Indian refiners will cut their monthly crude loadings from Iran for September and October by nearly half from earlier this year as New Delhi works to win waivers on the oil export sanctions Washington plans to reimpose on Tehran in November.
India’s loadings from Iran for this month and next will drop to less than 12 million barrels each, after purchases over April-August had been boosted in anticipation of the reductions.
The US is renewing sanctions on Iran after withdrawing from a 2015 nuclear deal. Washington reimposed some of the financial sanctions from Aug. 6, while those affecting Iran’s petroleum sector will come into force from Nov. 4.
India, Iran’s No.2 oil client behind top buyer China, does not recognize the reimposed US sanctions, but winning a waiver from the restrictions is a must for New Delhi to protect its wider exposure to the US financial system.
India’s Oil Ministry in June told refiners to prepare for a “drastic reduction or zero” imports from Iran from November.
“Some refiners have either already exhausted or front-loaded their term contract to a large extent, which allows them the flexibility to go to zero if required, or until clarity on the waivers emerge,” Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst at Energy Aspect, told Reuters.
Washington will consider waivers for Iranian oil buyers such as India but they must eventually halt crude imports from Tehran, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last week in New Delhi after a meeting of high level officials.
The Indian government, already facing a backlash over a falling rupee and record high fuel prices, does not want to halt the oil imports from Iran as the Islamic republic offers a discount on oil sales to India.
NEW DELHI: Government sources said India made this point clear in last week’s meetings with US officials and remains engaged with Washington to work out waivers on its oil purchases from Iran.
“We have a special relationship with both the US and Iran, and we are seeing how to balance this all, and also to balance out the interest of the refiners and end-consumers,” said one government official.
But if Washington adopts a tough line, India would have no choice but to end imports from Iran, they said.
India lifted about 658,000 barrel of oil per day (bpd) from Iran in April-August, according to data obtained from trade sources by Reuters, and the cuts projected for September and October would drop the daily average over those two months by about 45 percent to 360,000-370,000 bpd.
Indian oil refiners have already given the October loading plans to the National Iranian Oil Co. (NIOC), sources familiar with the loading schedule said.
Top refiner Indian Oil Corp. wants to lift 6 million barrels each in September and October, while Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals would load 3 million barrels each for those two months, the sources said.
IOC would also lift 1 million barrels for its subsidiary Chennai Petroleum Corp. in October, they said.
Bharat Petroleum Corp. would lift 1 million barrels in September and skip purchases in October, a company source said on Tuesday.
Bharat Petroleum has already drawn more than its fixed volumes — the amount it is obligated to purchase — that were contracted for 2018/19, its chairman said on Tuesday.
Nayara Energy, part owned by Russian oil giant Rosneft, plans to lift 1 million barrels each in September and October, the sources said. But the refiner began reducing its oil imports from Iran in June and aims to completely halt purchases from November.
Hindustan Petroleum, Reliance Industries and HPCL Mittal Energy (HMEL) have no plans to buy from Iran in September and October, they said.
Indian refiners — excluding Reliance and HMEL, which do not have term contracts with Iran — will together lift about 73 percent of their fixed contract volumes from Iran by end-October, the loading data showed.
IOC, Nayara and MRPL did not respond to requests for comment.