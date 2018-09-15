Turkish police detain hundreds of protesting airport workers

ISTANBUL: Turkish police have detained hundreds of workers protesting over labor conditions at Istanbul’s new airport, a giant project championed by President Tayyip Erdogan and due to open next month, a union leader said on Saturday.
The protest broke out after a shuttle bus accident on Friday in which 17 workers were injured, said Ozgur Karabulut, general manager of the Dev Yapi-Is union.
Thousands of workers joined the demonstration, which was broken up by police and gendarmes deploying in riot control vehicles and firing tear gas, he said.
“They broke into the workers’ camp with 30 gendarmerie, broke down the doors and detained around 500 workers,” Karabulut told Reuters by phone. He said he was speaking from a local gendarmerie where he was seeking the workers’s release.
Opposition parliamentarian Ali Bayar, from the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), put the number of those detained at around 400.
The workers’ quarters “look like a detention camp...When we went there this morning gendermarie soldiers were still detaining workers,” Bayar told Reuters.
The new airport, which Turkey says will become the biggest in the world, is one of the showcase projects of a 15-year construction boom under Erdogan who has overseen building of bridges, ports and railways which have transformed the country.
The growth has been fueled by cheap debt, however, and Erdogan said on Friday the government is freezing new investments to rein in inflation and support the lira, which has lost 40 percent against the dollar this year.
The airport is scheduled to open at the end of October, but Karabulut said that was in doubt because the remaining work would take another two months.
Unions have long complained about working conditions and labor safety at the airport, but under a state of emergency imposed after a failed 2016 military coup and only lifted in July, rights to strike or protest were curtailed.
In February, Turkey’s labor ministry said 27 workers had died at the airport since the start of work there in 2015, mainly from work accidents or health problems.
Workers have also complained about poor food at the site, bed bugs in their sleeping quarters and delayed salaries. Pictures they posted online showed cracks in the ceilings and walls of the container homes where they are housed.
Airport operator IGA said its CEO Kadri Samsunlu had met union representatives and was looking into their complaints.
Karabulut said the union had received only verbal pledges from IGA and wanted commitments in writing. But he said many workers were unable to continue protesting.
“Most of them had to go to work today under pressure and under threat,” he said. “So they went to work today unwillingly but they want the public to know that they will be protesting tonight if their friends are not released.”
Rights lawyer wants Qatar to pay for its support of armed militias in Libya
- Lawyer Siraj al-Tawerghi is representing residents of Tawergha, which has been witnessing a humanitarian tragedy since 2011
- International bodies and human rights organizations have ignored the tragedy even though cases of abuse have been documented, he said
JEDDAH: A lawyer representing victims of fighting in the Libyan town of Tawergha is urging the international community to stop Qatar from supporting armed militias behind the violence.
Siraj al-Tawerghi said that Tawergha, now a ghost town in the city Misrata, has been witnessing a humanitarian tragedy since 2011, and the biggest tragedy is the deliberate silence of international bodies and human rights organizations even though cases of abuse against Tawergha inhabitants have been documented.
Such cases include forced displacement, widespread violation of its children's rights to decent living, education and health, and the violation of their right to be protected from torture, murder and unlawful imprisonment by armed militias backed by Qatar, he said.
"We only want to bring the people of Tawergha back to their homes and exercise their legitimate rights guaranteed by international agreements and conventions," Al-Tawerghi said during a speech at a symposium in Geneva on the sidelines of the 39th session of the International Council of Human Rights.
Heart-wrenching video of a young girl from the City of #Tawergha who simply had enough of this living. "It has been 7 years now, we just want to return home". To this day, there is no solution for their return. #Libya pic.twitter.com/cZjIlWvAKk— Nadia Ramadan (@NadiaR_LY) February 28, 2018
He spoke on behalf of Said Abdel Hafez, president of the Forum for Development and Human Rights Dialogue.
Al-Tawergi lamented that “the international community is tight-lipped about the human rights issue in Libya, despite the fact that this country is witnessing the most egregious violations perpetrated systematically by terrorist organizations and affecting civilian victims.”
He pointed out that the international community, especially Europe, is concerned only with the issue of illegal immigration, whereas no one shows solidarity with citizens and residents on Libyan territory who are suffering from violations of human rights.
"We have all the evidence and documents condemning the interference of Qatar and Turkey in Libyan affairs. The day will come when we will bring all those involved for trial," Al-Tawerghi said.