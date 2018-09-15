Indian police hunt 3 suspects after girl is drugged, raped

NEW DELHI: Police on Saturday were hunting for three men who allegedly drugged, kidnapped and raped a teenage girl while she was on her way to a test-preparation course in northern India earlier this week, in yet another incident of rising crimes against women.
Police officer Ashwini Kumar said the victim is in stable condition in a hospital in Haryana state and police have recorded her statement.
Violent crime against women has been on the rise in India despite tough laws that were enacted five years ago.
The Press Trust of India news agency quoted her father as saying she named three suspects who abducted her from a bus stop on Wednesday, but felt that 8-10 persons could have been in a village home where she was raped.
Indian media reports said the suspects were believed to be from her village and known to her. They dropped her later in their car at the pickup point in Mahendragarh, a town about 145 kilometers (90 miles) southwest of the Indian capital, New Delhi.
Kumar said the police know the identity of the suspects, but they have switched off their phones and were evading arrests.
The teenage victim suffered injuries on her back, shoulders and private parts, The Times of India newspaper reported.
India has been shaken by a series of sexual assaults since 2012, when a student was gang-raped and murdered on a moving New Delhi bus. That attack galvanized a country where widespread violence against women had long been quietly accepted.
While the government has passed a series of laws increasing punishment for rape of an adult to 20 years in prison, it’s rare for more than a few weeks to pass without another brutal sexual assault being reported.
Responding to widespread outrage over the recent rape and killings of young girls and other attacks on children, India’s government in April approved the death penalty for people convicted of raping children under age 12.
Sheriff: Border Patrol agent suspected of killing 4 women
- Investigators have “very strong evidence” that he is responsible for the deaths of the four women, who are believed to worked as prostitutes
- The manner in which they were killed is similar in all the cases from the evidence
HOUSTON: A US Border Patrol agent suspected of killing four women was arrested early Saturday after a fifth woman who had been abducted managed to escape from him and notify authorities, law enforcement officials said, describing the agent as a “serial killer.”
Juan David Ortiz, an intel supervisor for the Border Patrol, fled from state troopers and was found hiding in a truck in a hotel parking lot in Laredo at around 2 a.m. Saturday, Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar said at a news conference in the border city about 145 miles (235 kilometers) southwest of San Antonio.
Cuellar said investigators have “very strong evidence” that he is responsible for the deaths of the four women, who are believed to worked as prostitutes.
“We do consider this to be a serial killer,” said Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz.
In a statement, Andrew Meehan, assistant commissioner for public affairs for US Customs and Border Protection, said his agency’s Office of Professional Responsibility, the US Border Patrol and the Department of Homeland Security Office of the Inspector General are fully cooperating with all investigators.
“Our sincerest condolences go out to the victims’ family and friends. While it is CBP policy to not comment on the details of an ongoing investigation, criminal action by our employees is not, and will not be tolerated,” Meehan said.
He referred questions about the investigation to authorities in Webb County and to the Texas Department of Public Safety, whose Texas Rangers are also investigating.
A Texas Department of Public Safety sergeant didn’t return several messages seeking comment on Saturday. Authorities didn’t immediately disclose the victims’ names or nationalities. “The manner in which they were killed is similar in all the cases from the evidence,” said Alaniz. But both Alaniz and Cuellar declined to discuss the evidence or say how the women were killed. Alaniz said investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the killings. He said all of the women worked as prostitutes.
Cuellar said investigators believe Ortiz acted alone. Alaniz said his office plans to charge Ortiz with four counts of murder and one count of aggravated kidnapping.
Authorities planned to provide another update on the investigation on Monday.