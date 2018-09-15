GAZA CITY: Hundreds of Palestinians attended the funeral Saturday of a 12-year-old boy killed by Israeli army fire during clashes on the Gaza border.
Shadi Abdel Aal was fatally wounded Friday during demonstrations east of Jabalia in northern Gaza, becoming one of the youngest Palestinians to be killed in months of unrest along the frontier.
Hundreds of family members and friends attended the funeral, with some calling for revenge.
"God burn those that burned my heart and killed my son," said his mother Umm Shadi, who has eight other children.
"What is my son guilty of? He is 12 years old," she added through tears.
She said her son had been going to the protests in recent months but she had been opposed. "I banned him but he was going behind our backs," said the grieving mother.
Mohammed, a 12 year-old friend also from Jabalia refugee camp, said he was with Abdel Aal when he was hit.
"We were throwing stones at the fence," he told AFP, referring to the heavily-guarded Israeli border line.
The friend said Shadi had been hit by a tear gas grenade fired by Israeli soldiers and collapsed instantly.
He was among three Palestinians fatally wounded by Israeli fire on Friday. A total of at least 179 Palestinians have been killed since violent demonstrations began along the border on March 30.
One Israeli soldier has been shot dead by a sniper.
Israel accuses the Gaza Strip’s rulers Hamas of orchestrating the protests and says it is merely protecting its border.
The Jewish state maintains a crippling blockade on Gaza which it says is necessary to isolate Hamas, with whom it has fought three wars since 2008.
Critics say it amounts to collective punishment of the impoverished coastal enclave's two million residents.
Gazans bury 12-year-old killed in Israel border clashes
Gazans bury 12-year-old killed in Israel border clashes
- Shadi Abdel Aal was fatally wounded Friday during demonstrations east of Jabalia in northern Gaza.
- Shadi was hit by a tear gas grenade fired by Israeli soldiers and collapsed instantly, according to his friend who was with him.
GAZA CITY: Hundreds of Palestinians attended the funeral Saturday of a 12-year-old boy killed by Israeli army fire during clashes on the Gaza border.
Rights lawyer wants Qatar to pay for its support of armed militias in Libya
- Lawyer Siraj al-Tawerghi is representing residents of Tawergha, which has been witnessing a humanitarian tragedy since 2011
- International bodies and human rights organizations have ignored the tragedy even though cases of abuse have been documented, he said
JEDDAH: A lawyer representing victims of fighting in the Libyan town of Tawergha is urging the international community to stop Qatar from supporting armed militias behind the violence.
Siraj al-Tawerghi said that Tawergha, now a ghost town in the city Misrata, has been witnessing a humanitarian tragedy since 2011, and the biggest tragedy is the deliberate silence of international bodies and human rights organizations even though cases of abuse against Tawergha inhabitants have been documented.
Such cases include forced displacement, widespread violation of its children's rights to decent living, education and health, and the violation of their right to be protected from torture, murder and unlawful imprisonment by armed militias backed by Qatar, he said.
"We only want to bring the people of Tawergha back to their homes and exercise their legitimate rights guaranteed by international agreements and conventions," Al-Tawerghi said during a speech at a symposium in Geneva on the sidelines of the 39th session of the International Council of Human Rights.
Heart-wrenching video of a young girl from the City of #Tawergha who simply had enough of this living. "It has been 7 years now, we just want to return home". To this day, there is no solution for their return. #Libya pic.twitter.com/cZjIlWvAKk— Nadia Ramadan (@NadiaR_LY) February 28, 2018
He spoke on behalf of Said Abdel Hafez, president of the Forum for Development and Human Rights Dialogue.
Al-Tawergi lamented that “the international community is tight-lipped about the human rights issue in Libya, despite the fact that this country is witnessing the most egregious violations perpetrated systematically by terrorist organizations and affecting civilian victims.”
He pointed out that the international community, especially Europe, is concerned only with the issue of illegal immigration, whereas no one shows solidarity with citizens and residents on Libyan territory who are suffering from violations of human rights.
"We have all the evidence and documents condemning the interference of Qatar and Turkey in Libyan affairs. The day will come when we will bring all those involved for trial," Al-Tawerghi said.