Tension mounts over 11-year-old Gaza boy’s killing at border rally

GAZA CITY: There are conflicting reports surrounding the death of a boy at a Gaza border rally that Palestinians initially blamed on Israel.
Israel’s military claimed their evidence shows the 11-year-old was hit by a rock thrown by protesters. Two Gaza rights groups said he died after being struck “with a solid object.”
The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said Shadi Abdel-Al was killed by Israeli fire. A spokesman said on Saturday he died from head wounds. The boy is the youngest fatality from Israeli gunfire.
The ministry removed a baby from their official death toll in May after The Associated Press reported she died from a pre-existing medical condition, not from Israeli tear gas as it had claimed.
Hamas has led protests since March partially over an Israeli-Egyptian blockade on the territory.
Israel’s tactics against the protests have drawn international condemnation.
“He used to go every Friday to the marches like thousands of other people. This Friday was his destiny to die as a martyr,” said the boy’s father, Abdel-Aziz Abdel-Al.
Another Palestinian, 28-year-old Hashem Hassan, said he saw Abdel-Al being shot 70 meters from the fence: “He threw a few stones, which flew just a few yards. He posed no threat.”
Asked about Abdel-Al’s death, a military spokeswoman said only that troops had kept to their open-fire regulations.
Friday’s deaths brought to 177 the number of Palestinians killed since the sometimes violent demonstrations were launched on March 30 to press demands against Israel.
Palestinian medical officials earlier said Israelis killed three Palestinians, including the 11-year-old boy, and wounded at least 248 others taking part in weekly protests at the fortified Gaza Strip border.
The Israeli military said it used force necessary to repel 13,000 Palestinians who massed at several points at the fence.
Some hurled rocks, firebombs and grenades at troops under cover of smoke from burning tires, injuring a soldier, and nine Palestinians briefly crossed into Israel, the military said.
Since March 30, Gaza has also seen shelling exchanges between the coastal enclave’s Hamas rulers and Israel. An Israeli soldier was killed by a Palestinian sniper and Israel has lost tracts of forest and farmland to cross-border incendiary attacks.
But Washington has backed its ally in accusing Hamas of staging the mass-mobilization to distract from Gaza’s poverty and governance problems and to provide cover for armed Palestinian border incursions. Hamas has denied this.
The Israeli military said that, twice this week, its patrols discovered and dismantled bombs that had been planted for use against them at the fence.
Early on Friday, several Palestinians crawled to the fence to throw a pipebomb at troops, who fired back, the military said. There was no word of casualties.
The protesters want rights to lands Palestinians lost during the 1948 war of Israel’s foundation, as well as the easing of a crippling blockade that Israel, with the help of neighboring Egypt, has placed on Gaza to isolate Hamas and deny it weaponry.
UN and Egyptian mediators have been trying to reach a deal to calm Gaza, where Israel and Hamas have fought three wars in the last decade.
The brokering efforts have been complicated by Hamas’s feuding with Western-backed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who has restricted funding to Gaza.
Rights lawyer wants Qatar to pay for its support of armed militias in Libya
- Lawyer Siraj al-Tawerghi is representing residents of Tawergha, which has been witnessing a humanitarian tragedy since 2011
- International bodies and human rights organizations have ignored the tragedy even though cases of abuse have been documented, he said
JEDDAH: A lawyer representing victims of fighting in the Libyan town of Tawergha is urging the international community to stop Qatar from supporting armed militias behind the violence.
Siraj al-Tawerghi said that Tawergha, now a ghost town in the city Misrata, has been witnessing a humanitarian tragedy since 2011, and the biggest tragedy is the deliberate silence of international bodies and human rights organizations even though cases of abuse against Tawergha inhabitants have been documented.
Such cases include forced displacement, widespread violation of its children's rights to decent living, education and health, and the violation of their right to be protected from torture, murder and unlawful imprisonment by armed militias backed by Qatar, he said.
"We only want to bring the people of Tawergha back to their homes and exercise their legitimate rights guaranteed by international agreements and conventions," Al-Tawerghi said during a speech at a symposium in Geneva on the sidelines of the 39th session of the International Council of Human Rights.
Heart-wrenching video of a young girl from the City of #Tawergha who simply had enough of this living. "It has been 7 years now, we just want to return home". To this day, there is no solution for their return. #Libya pic.twitter.com/cZjIlWvAKk— Nadia Ramadan (@NadiaR_LY) February 28, 2018
He spoke on behalf of Said Abdel Hafez, president of the Forum for Development and Human Rights Dialogue.
Al-Tawergi lamented that “the international community is tight-lipped about the human rights issue in Libya, despite the fact that this country is witnessing the most egregious violations perpetrated systematically by terrorist organizations and affecting civilian victims.”
He pointed out that the international community, especially Europe, is concerned only with the issue of illegal immigration, whereas no one shows solidarity with citizens and residents on Libyan territory who are suffering from violations of human rights.
"We have all the evidence and documents condemning the interference of Qatar and Turkey in Libyan affairs. The day will come when we will bring all those involved for trial," Al-Tawerghi said.