Iran accuses French police of slow reaction to attack on Paris embassy

LONDON: Iran said on Saturday that Kurdish activists attacked its embassy in Paris and it accused French police of arriving late on the scene.
Paris police confirmed officers had responded to an incident at the embassy on Friday afternoon, but declined to comment on the speed of their response.
Fars news agency reported that about 15 Kurdish activists burned the Iranian flag in front of the embassy during the incident and broke some windows with stones.
They also threw fire extinguishers and computers at the gate but did not manage to enter the premises, Fars said.
“The French government should take all necessary measures to protect Iranian diplomatic missions in that country,” Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi was quoted as saying by the state news agency IRNA on Saturday.
“Unfortunately, the French police did not arrive as expected on the scene on time, although the assailants were members of a terrorist organization,” he said.
Qasemi said some of the attackers were arrested.
Paris police told Reuters that officers had detained a dozen individuals outside the embassy but that they were released when the embassy said it would not seek charges against them.
“A security detail was put in place with the embassy’s full agreement,” Paris police added.
However, Qasemi said Iran has asked France to put on trial and punish the assailants, and to inform the Iranian government of the verdicts.
Tehran has accused France of supporting opposition groups which seek the overthrow of the Islamic Republic and are classified by Tehran as terrorist organizations. France has rejected Iranian accusations.
Last week, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards fired seven missiles at the headquarters in northern Iraq of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI), an armed opposition group that fights for greater autonomy for Iran’s Kurdish community.
Iranian media said at least 11 people were killed.
France has already told its diplomats and foreign ministry officials to postpone indefinitely all non-essential travel to Iran, citing a hardening of Tehran’s attitude toward France.
France is also investigating a foiled plot to bomb a rally held by an exiled Iranian opposition group near Paris that was attended by US President Donald Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani on June 30.
An Iranian diplomat was arrested in Germany in connection with that plot.
Any hardening of relations with France could have wider implications for Iran. France has been one of the strongest advocates of salvaging a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, which Trump pulled out of in May.
Typhoon death toll in Philippines jumps to 28
- Storm warnings remained hoisted in 10 northern provinces, including Cagayan, which could still be lashed by devastating winds
- Uguegarao airport terminal was badly damaged, its roof and glass windows shattered by strong wind, which also sent chairs, tables and papers flipping about inside
MANILA: At least 28 people have died after Typhoon Mangkhut struck the northern Philippines on Saturday, bringing ferocious winds and torrential rains that caused widespread power outages. The typhoon, known locally as Ompong, toppled trees, ripped off tin roofs, triggered landslides and caused creeks and rivers to overflow.
Hours after it made landfall in Baggao, Cagayan at 1:40 a.m. with sustained winds of up to 205 kph and gusts of 285 kph, authorities confirmed at least 12 fatalities.
A total of 42 landslide incidents have been recorded in the Cordillera region.
One of the fatalities was a young girl whose body was found in the Marikina River in the eastern part of the Philippines capital of Metro Manila.
In Baggao, local officials reported major damage to infrastructure and agriculture. Three large towers and 1,000 houses were destroyed, while eight villages remain isolated with no communication.
In a press briefing led by President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesperson Harry Roque at Camp Gen. Emilio Aguinaldo, the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines, said that seven provinces had no power after transmission lines tripped. These are Cagayan, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Nueva Vizcaya, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur. Several towns and cities also experienced power outages.
In the national capital region, the Manila Electric Company said that more than 430,000 customers lost electricity because of the typhoon.
The Department of Social Welfare and Development said that at least 34,808 families were affected by the storm. Of that number, 16,960 families, or 64,157 individuals, were staying in evacuation centers.
Duterte is set to fly to areas badly affected by the storm, Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar said.
Andanar said that Duterte was waiting for the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines to give approval to fly.
Roque, on the other hand, said that the president had remained in Manila while monitoring the situation. “He’s in Manila, he did not leave, and is monitoring ... knowing him, he will be the first to go to the affected areas as soon as the weather will allow his chopper to take off,” Roque said.
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration said that Mangkhut weakened after it made landfall and was expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility between 8:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. on Sept. 15.
The latest bulletin released by the state weather bureau showed that the eye of Mangkhut was 160 km west-northwest of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte. It now has maximum sustained winds of up to 160 kph near the center and gusts of up to 195 kph, down from 260.
The state weather bureau warned, however, that southwest monsoon (Habagat), enhanced by the typhoon, will bring gusty winds with occasional moderate to heavy rains over Western Visayas and Southern Luzon while scattered light to moderate, to at times heavy, rains will prevail over Bicol Region and Eastern and Central Visayas.
Residents in these areas, especially those living near river channels, in low-lying areas and in mountainous areas, are advised to take action against possible flooding and landslides, coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices, and to continue monitoring for updates.