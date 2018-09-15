Iran accuses French police of slow reaction to attack on Paris embassy

Typhoon death toll in Philippines jumps to 28

MANILA: At least 28 people have died after Typhoon Mangkhut struck the northern Philippines on Saturday, bringing ferocious winds and torrential rains that caused widespread power outages. The typhoon, known locally as Ompong, toppled trees, ripped off tin roofs, triggered landslides and caused creeks and rivers to overflow.

Hours after it made landfall in Baggao, Cagayan at 1:40 a.m. with sustained winds of up to 205 kph and gusts of 285 kph, authorities confirmed at least 12 fatalities.

A total of 42 landslide incidents have been recorded in the Cordillera region.

One of the fatalities was a young girl whose body was found in the Marikina River in the eastern part of the Philippines capital of Metro Manila.

In Baggao, local officials reported major damage to infrastructure and agriculture. Three large towers and 1,000 houses were destroyed, while eight villages remain isolated with no communication.

In a press briefing led by President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesperson Harry Roque at Camp Gen. Emilio Aguinaldo, the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines, said that seven provinces had no power after transmission lines tripped. These are Cagayan, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Nueva Vizcaya, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur. Several towns and cities also experienced power outages.

In the national capital region, the Manila Electric Company said that more than 430,000 customers lost electricity because of the typhoon.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development said that at least 34,808 families were affected by the storm. Of that number, 16,960 families, or 64,157 individuals, were staying in evacuation centers.

Duterte is set to fly to areas badly affected by the storm, Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar said.

Andanar said that Duterte was waiting for the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines to give approval to fly.

Roque, on the other hand, said that the president had remained in Manila while monitoring the situation. “He’s in Manila, he did not leave, and is monitoring ... knowing him, he will be the first to go to the affected areas as soon as the weather will allow his chopper to take off,” Roque said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration said that Mangkhut weakened after it made landfall and was expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility between 8:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. on Sept. 15.

The latest bulletin released by the state weather bureau showed that the eye of Mangkhut was 160 km west-northwest of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte. It now has maximum sustained winds of up to 160 kph near the center and gusts of up to 195 kph, down from 260.

The state weather bureau warned, however, that southwest monsoon (Habagat), enhanced by the typhoon, will bring gusty winds with occasional moderate to heavy rains over Western Visayas and Southern Luzon while scattered light to moderate, to at times heavy, rains will prevail over Bicol Region and Eastern and Central Visayas.

Residents in these areas, especially those living near river channels, in low-lying areas and in mountainous areas, are advised to take action against possible flooding and landslides, coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices, and to continue monitoring for updates.