Saudi Arabia pledges cooperation with UNICEF to achieve 2023 strategic plan

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia affirmed that it will continue working with the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to achieve its 2023 strategic plan, which is based on four main priorities.

These include early childhood development and child protection in cooperation with competent authorities in the Kingdom and the region.

This came in the Kingdom’s speech at the meetings of the second session of the executive board of UNICEF, which was delivered by First Secretary of the Saudi Arabia Mission to the UN in New York Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al-Qadi.

He paid tribute to Saudi Arabia for the sub-regional cooperation program in the GCC region and the efforts of UNICEF in Riyadh, and its contribution to strengthening the partnership between Saudi Arabia and UNICEF to implement many programs and plans for care of children and ensuring their rights.

Al-Qadi explained that the Kingdom will continue to provide everything that helps the organization to carry out its work and to use all the possibilities of its office in Riyadh to ensure that it does its work to the fullest and serve the common interests of Saudi Arabia and the GCC region.