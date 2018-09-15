Erekat: US will never present Middle East peace plan

JERICHO: The US will not present its long-awaited plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace any time soon and is instead trying to unilaterally change the terms of reference for any future proposal, a senior Palestinian official said on Saturday.
Echoing deep skepticism among the Palestinians, Arab countries and analysts, Saeb Erekat, the Palestinian chief negotiator, said that the Trump administration was siding with Israel on the core issues of the decades-old conflict, burying all chances for Middle East peace.
“I don’t think they will ever introduce a plan,” Erekat said in an interview in Jericho.
“The whole world is rejecting their ideas. They are already implementing their plan by changing the terms of reference,” he said.
Doubts have mounted over whether Trump’s administration can secure what he has called the “ultimate deal” since December, when the US president recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and then moved the US Embassy there.
Jerusalem is one of the major issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Both sides claim it as a capital. Trump’s move outraged the Palestinians, who have since boycotted Washington’s peace efforts, led by the US president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.
Refugee aid cut
The US has also cut off aid to the Palestinians and to UNRWA — the UN agency for Palestinian refugees — and has ordered the PLO’s office in Washington shut, further angering Palestinian leaders.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday welcomed the latest US moves.
Erekat said it appeared that the US has accepted Israel’s positions on other main issues of the conflict, and not just Jerusalem, including the fate of millions of Palestinian refugees from wars dating to 1948 and Israeli settlements on land Palestinians envisage as part of their future independent state.
But Trump’s Mideast envoy Jason Greenblatt told Reuters that Washington was prepared for Israeli criticism of the plan and that both sides can expect parts they will like and dislike.
Greenblatt, a chief architect of the initiative, said US negotiators had entered the “pre-launch phase” of the plan, despite the boycott by Palestinian leaders, but declined to specify a time frame.
The Palestinians want to establish a state in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem. Israel captured those territories in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed East Jerusalem in a move not recognized internationally. It regards all of the city as its eternal and indivisible capital.
US officials have so far been non-committal about whether their plan would endorse the creation of a Palestinian state beside the state of Israel — the goal of previous rounds of negotiations, the last of which collapsed in 2014.
“They are telling us ‘peace based on the truth’,” Erekat said.
“The Kushner truth and the Netanyahu truth is that Jerusalem is Israel’s capital, no right of return to refugees, settlements are legal, no Palestinian state on 1967 (borders) and Gaza must be separated from the West Bank and this is absolutely unacceptable,” Erekat said.
Palestinians have limited self-rule in the West Bank, but Israel controls most of that territory and has expanded its settlements there. Most countries deem the settlements illegal, though Israel disputes this. It withdrew its troops and settlers from Gaza, which is ruled by Hamas.
“The only thing this administration did since it came to office is just to take Israelis and Palestinians off the path to peace, off the path of the two-state solution,” Erekat said.
JEDDAH: A lawyer representing victims of fighting in the Libyan town of Tawergha is urging the international community to stop Qatar from supporting armed militias behind the violence.
Siraj al-Tawerghi said that Tawergha, now a ghost town in the city Misrata, has been witnessing a humanitarian tragedy since 2011, and the biggest tragedy is the deliberate silence of international bodies and human rights organizations even though cases of abuse against Tawergha inhabitants have been documented.
Such cases include forced displacement, widespread violation of its children's rights to decent living, education and health, and the violation of their right to be protected from torture, murder and unlawful imprisonment by armed militias backed by Qatar, he said.
"We only want to bring the people of Tawergha back to their homes and exercise their legitimate rights guaranteed by international agreements and conventions," Al-Tawerghi said during a speech at a symposium in Geneva on the sidelines of the 39th session of the International Council of Human Rights.
Heart-wrenching video of a young girl from the City of #Tawergha who simply had enough of this living. "It has been 7 years now, we just want to return home". To this day, there is no solution for their return. #Libya pic.twitter.com/cZjIlWvAKk— Nadia Ramadan (@NadiaR_LY) February 28, 2018
He spoke on behalf of Said Abdel Hafez, president of the Forum for Development and Human Rights Dialogue.
Al-Tawergi lamented that “the international community is tight-lipped about the human rights issue in Libya, despite the fact that this country is witnessing the most egregious violations perpetrated systematically by terrorist organizations and affecting civilian victims.”
He pointed out that the international community, especially Europe, is concerned only with the issue of illegal immigration, whereas no one shows solidarity with citizens and residents on Libyan territory who are suffering from violations of human rights.
"We have all the evidence and documents condemning the interference of Qatar and Turkey in Libyan affairs. The day will come when we will bring all those involved for trial," Al-Tawerghi said.