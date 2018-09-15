Saudi Arabia’s Ithra reading contest winners announced

JEDDAH: The King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) announced the winners of its reading competition, in a ceremony attended by Arab dignitaries, intellectuals, writers, reading fans and local media representatives.

Saudi Aramco’s President and CEO Amin Al-Nasser delivered a speech in which he said a national program to enrich creative and cultural content is being prepared by Ithra and will be launched in 2019.

“It aims to enrol more than 100,000 young men and women by 2022,” he added.

The program aims to develop the fields of writing, filmmaking, visual arts, drama, design, creativity and innovation.

“It also aims to build capacities to improve job opportunities, which falls in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 (reform plan) in diversifying the economy, launching promising sectors and developing human resources,” said Al-Nasser.

Abdullah Al-Moumtan won the “Reader of the Year” award for the primary and intermediate cycle, Tasnim Abdel Moneim won the award for the secondary cycle, and Kholoud Al-Dabbasi won it for the university contestant category. AN Jeddah