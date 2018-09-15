Saudi Arabia launches Digital Giving initiative to spread digital awareness in Arab societies

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia plans to launch a huge initiative called “Digital Giving” to spread digital knowledge in Arab societies around the world in light of the huge technological development that is taking place in the world and the increasing need for technology which has become vital to everyday life.
The initiative, which will be launched soon under the auspices of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, aims to enrich Arabic technical content through a number of innovative means and creative tools.
Technical experts, specialists, and amateurs from all around the world will contribute to the initiative.
The ministry announced that all preparations for the launch of this initiative have been completed, and that it aims to enhance the digital capabilities of members of society by spreading the culture of giving, helping to train and educate people on digital content and the most important technical knowledge, support the non-profit sector in developing technical skills, and accelerating digital transformation in the operations of its institutions.
The “Digital Giving” initiative is especially important for its role in motivating those who are digitally literate to spread knowledge to all members of the community, highlight distinctive technical qualities and models, and enabling society to benefit from technology that would help everyday tasks.
All specialists and those interested in technology, members of the non-profit sector, and all members of the community can participate in the “Digital Giving” initiative through the following link: http://attaa.sa
Sanaa TV revels as Houthi militants fire ballistic missile, but Saudis swat it down
- The Houthis’ Al-Masirah TV station itself confirmed that the missile launch was meant to hit a populated area
- Al-Maliki accused the Houthis of deliberately targeting civilian and populated areas in the Kingdom
JEDDAH: Houthi militants fired a ballistic missile toward Saudi Arabia early Saturday night, but Saudi air defenses shot it down before it could do any damage, a spokesman for coalition forces supporting Yemen’s legitimate government said.
Colonel Turki al-Maliki said the Saudi Air Defense Force spotted the missile being being launched at 7:15 p.m. (local time) from the Yemeni governorate of Saada toward the southern Saudi city of Jazan and intercepted it.
Al-Maliki accused the Houthis of deliberately targeting civilian and populated areas in the Kingdom, in willful violation of international law.
"This hostile act by the Houthi terrorist militia of Iran proves the continued involvement of the Iranian regime in supporting the Houthi armed militias in clear defiance of the UN resolutions issued in this regard and a threat to the security of Saudi Arabia and regional and international security. The launching of ballistic missiles towards towns and villages In the population is contrary to international humanitarian law,” he said in a statement.
The Houthis’ Al-Masirah TV station itself confirmed that the missile launch was meant to hit a populated area, according to a Reuters report.
“The (Houthi) rocket force fired a Badr ballistic missile at the Industrial City of Jizan,” Al-Masirah said, without saying when the attack took place.
The Iran-aligned Houthis regularly announce they have fired missiles over the Saudi-Yemeni border into Jizan province in an effort to hit important facilities, including an oil refinery operated by Saudi Aramco. Most of the missiles are intercepted by Saudi Air Defence Forces, using the US-supplied Patriot missile system.
The Houthis say their missile attacks are in retaliation for air raids on Yemen by the Western-backed coalition, which entered Yemen’s war in 2015 to try to restore President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi. Hadi was ousted from the capital Sanaa by the Houthis in 2015.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have accused Iran of arming the Houthis as part of the Tehran regime’s regionwide destabilization program in furtherance of its hegemonistic ideology.
The coalition, along with its Western allies, have shown proof of Iran’s support for the Houthis, including its supply of ballistic missiles.
Militants from the Iran-aligned Hezbollah of Lebanon, labelled as a “terrorist” group by the coalition and the US, have also been killed in battles with Yemeni government forces in the past months.