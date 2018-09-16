Rights lawyer wants Qatar to pay for its support of armed militias in Libya

You are here

Libyans displaced from the city of Tawergha, protest in their camp in Benghazi, Libya, on Feb. 4, 2017. (Reuters file photo)
Lawyer Siraj al-Tawerghi. (Supplied photo)
Updated 16 September 2018
Arab News
  • Lawyer Siraj al-Tawerghi is representing residents of Tawergha, which has been witnessing a humanitarian tragedy since 2011
  • International bodies and human rights organizations have ignored the tragedy even though cases of abuse have been documented, he said
Updated 16 September 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: A lawyer representing victims of fighting in the Libyan town of Tawergha is urging the international community to stop Qatar from supporting armed militias behind the violence. 

Siraj al-Tawerghi said that Tawergha, now a ghost town in the city Misrata, has been witnessing a humanitarian tragedy since 2011, and the biggest tragedy is the deliberate silence of international bodies and human rights organizations even though cases of abuse against Tawergha inhabitants have been documented.

Such cases include forced displacement, widespread violation of its children's rights to decent living, education and health, and the violation of their right to be protected from torture, murder and unlawful imprisonment by armed militias backed by Qatar, he said.

"We only want to bring the people of Tawergha back to their homes and exercise their legitimate rights guaranteed by international agreements and conventions," Al-Tawerghi said during a speech at a  symposium in Geneva on the sidelines of the 39th session of the International Council of Human Rights. 



He spoke on behalf of Said Abdel Hafez, president of the Forum for Development and Human Rights Dialogue.

Al-Tawergi lamented that “the international community is tight-lipped about the human rights issue in Libya, despite the fact that this country is witnessing the most egregious violations perpetrated systematically by terrorist organizations and affecting civilian victims.”

He pointed out that the international community, especially Europe, is concerned only with the issue of illegal immigration, whereas no one shows solidarity with citizens and residents on Libyan territory who are suffering from violations of human rights.

"We have all the evidence and documents condemning the interference of Qatar and Turkey in Libyan affairs. The day will come when we will bring all those involved for trial," Al-Tawerghi said.

Topics: Tawergha Misrata Libya Qatar Siraj al-Tawerghi Forum for Development and Human Rights Dialogue

Israel and Egypt’s enduring ‘cold peace’

Updated 1 min 8 sec ago
Israel and Egypt’s enduring ‘cold peace’

Updated 1 min 8 sec ago
CAIRO: Forty years after signing the Camp David Accords, Egypt and Israel live in uneasy peace, as cool diplomatic ties have failed to unfreeze other relations.
“There is still a psychological barrier between us and the Israeli people,” said Egyptian ex-lawmaker Mohammed Anwar Sadat, nephew of former president Anwar Sadat.
Mohammed Sadat proudly keeps a photo of his late uncle in his Cairo office.
Egypt’s then head of state risked everything in making peace with Israel at the US presidential retreat Camp David on September 17 1978.
The Accords, cemented by a peace treaty in 1979, saw regional powerhouse Egypt temporarily shunned by the rest of the Arab World.
Sadat himself was assassinated on October 6, 1981.
The late president “had great courage and a vision for the future,” his nephew said.
But the peace, he said, “has always been cold.”
While many Egyptians welcome the absence of war, they remain hostile to Israel.
“Egypt’s acceptance of full diplomatic and political normalization” has not translated into “a cultural or popular normalization,” said Mustafa Kamal Sayed, professor of political sciences at Cairo University.
This uneasy but stable status quo is reflected on Cairo’s streets, where many put their antipathy toward Israel down to their neighbor’s policies toward the Palestinians.
“The normalization failed to gain popular support because of events linked to Palestinians,” said bank worker Mohammed Oussam.
He said he could not forget Israel’s bombing of “schools and refugee camps” during Lebanon’s 1975 to 1990 civil war.
“The Israelis have not adhered to the principles of peace with the Palestinians or the Arabs,” said another Mohammed.
It’s a sentiment also shared by Islam Emam.
“We speak of peace, of normalization — then they kill our brothers and take their land,” he said, referring to the Palestinians.
He blames Israel’s government, rather than its citizens.
“In the end, nobody truly chooses his government,” he said.
Enmity toward Israel often crystallizes over sporting events.
Egyptian and Liverpool football maestro Mohamed Salah has been criticized at home for appearing in a Champions League match in Israel in 2013, when he played for Switzerland’s FC Basel.
Salah said he did not make political decisions.
Three years later, Egyptian judo Olympian Islam El Shehaby refused to shake hands with Israeli rival Or Sasson at the Rio games — a gesture that embarrased Egyptian authorities.
Writer and Hebrew translator Nael el-Toukhy said any Egyptian who reaches out to Israelis faces intense pressure.
Israel is a hot topic for Egyptian talk shows, guaranteed to stoke the kind of high feelings seen in debates on gay rights.
More than 65 percent of Egyptians alive today were not yet born when the Camp David Summit took place, according to official figures.
But Egyptian public rejection of Israel is a constant.
National politics is also affected, despite decades of formal diplomatic ties.
In March 2016, Egyptian lawmaker Tawfiq Okasha paid a high price for inviting Israel’s ambassador to dinner at his home.
Accused of discussing issues linked to national security, he was ousted from parliament in a two-thirds majority vote.
Even the country’s all-important tourism industry is a victim of “cold peace” — of the 3.9 million tourists who visited Israel in 2017, only 7,200 were from neighboring Egypt.

