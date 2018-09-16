You are here

  • Home
  • Militants free 3 Indonesian hostages in southern Philippines
﻿

Militants free 3 Indonesian hostages in southern Philippines

Indonesians were freed Friday with the help of the Moro National Liberation Front, a rebel group that signed a peace deal with the Philippine government. (File/AFP)
Updated 16 September 2018
AP
0

Militants free 3 Indonesian hostages in southern Philippines

  • The released men are to be handed to the Indonesian ambassador in southern Zamboanga city later Sunday
  • Efforts by the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia to beef up security along their sea border have considerably eased piracy and kidnappings in the past months that were blamed primarily on the Abu Sayyaf group
Updated 16 September 2018
AP
0

MANILA, Philippines: Muslim militants have freed three Indonesian men they kidnapped at sea early last year off Malaysia then brought them to their jungle hideouts in the southern Philippines, officials said Sunday.

The Indonesians were freed Friday with the help of the Moro National Liberation Front, a rebel group that signed a peace deal with the Philippine government, in Indanan town in Sulu province, police said.

The released hostages, Hamdam Salim, Subandi Sattuh and Sudarlan Samansung, were to be handed to the Indonesian ambassador in southern Zamboanga city later Sunday, the military said.

While cruising on board a speedboat, the three were taken at gunpoint by suspected Abu Sayyaf militants off Malaysia’s Sabah state on Borneo island in January last year. The hostages were brought aboard motorboats to the gunmen’s jungle hideout in Sulu, a poor, predominantly Muslim province in the southern Philippines where the Abu Sayyaf has had a presence since the late 1980s, security officials said.

An Abu Sayyaf commander, Marjan Sahidjuan, who uses nom de guerre Apo Mike, led the abductors who freed the captives in exchange for a ransom, a security official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to talk to media.

Regional military spokesman Lt. Col. Gerry Besana said the military is unaware of any ransom payment and added that relentless offensives pressured the kidnappers to let go of their hostages.

Efforts by the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia to beef up security along their massive sea border have considerably eased piracy and kidnappings in the past months primarily by the Abu Sayyaf, which is blacklisted by the United States and the Philippines as a terrorist organization.

The Philippine police, however, said that the two Indonesian skippers of a Malaysian fishing boat were abducted on Tuesday off Semporna Islands in Sabah, Malaysia, and also taken by suspected militants armed with M-16 rifles toward the southern Philippines.

The Philippine military said it was trying to confirm the reported kidnapping.

Topics: Indonesia Militants Abu Sayyaf

Related

0
World
Super Typhoon Mangkhut smashes into Philippines
0
World
Philippines battens down the hatches for Mangkhut

Low turnout marks final round of Mauritania polls

Updated 18 min 54 sec ago
AFP
0

Low turnout marks final round of Mauritania polls

  • President has already won 67 of the 157 seats in Parliament at the first round of voting on Sept. 1
  • Elections were also held Saturday for nine regional councils and 111 municipalities
Updated 18 min 54 sec ago
AFP
0

NOUAKCHOTT: A low turn out marked the second round of legislative and local elections in Mauritania, a frontline state in the fight against extremists, seven months before key presidential polls in the West African country.

President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz’s Union for the Republic has already won 67 of the 157 seats in Parliament at the first round of voting on Sept. 1.

The Islamist Tewassoul party was in second place with 14 seats from the first round.

Tewassoul was one of several opposition parties to boycott the previous polls in 2013, but a record 98 parties took part this time.

There were another 22 parliamentary seats up for grabs on Saturday with the ruling party needing 12 more to secure an absolute majority in Parliament.

Elections were also held Saturday for nine regional councils and 111 municipalities.

Afternoon rains lashed the capital Nouakchott, where turnout was estimated to be between 20 and 30 percent, according to the national election commission.

It put the national turnout at around 40 percent.

The president, who voted in Nouakchott, hailed the results of the first round, saying: “Mauritanians have voted for stability, development and progress.”

They had “rejected religious extremists and racists who have destroyed the country and tarnished the image of Islam around the world,” he said. Aziz, 61, came to power in a coup in 2008. He won elections in 2009 and again in 2014 for a second five-year term. He has been frequently accused by opposition figures and NGOs of rights abuses, and though he says he will not seek a third mandate statements by ministers and supporters have led some to suggest he might.

Topics: Mauritania NOUAKCHOTT Mauritanian President Mohammed Ould Abdel Aziz

Related

0
World
Mauritanians vote in last election before key presidential ballot
0
Saudi Arabia
Mauritania president receives Muslim World League secretary-general

Latest updates

FaceOf: Nick Horbaczewski, Drone Racing League Inc. chief executive and founder
0
Iranian Embassy in Paris damaged; Tehran knocks police work
0
Low turnout marks final round of Mauritania polls
0
Swiss open rape case against Tariq Ramadan
0
Sudan names new central bank chief as inflation soars
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.