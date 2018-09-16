You are here

Iran forgetful of past as oil prices strengthen

Production outages in some OPEC countries are adding to the upward pressure on oil prices. (Reuters)
Updated 16 September 2018
FAISAL MRZA
The upward momentum of oil prices has returned. In the week ending Sept. 14, the Brent crude price rose to $78.09 per barrel and WTI hit $68.99. The Brent/WTI spread continues to widen significantly. From $5.50 at the end of July and $7.60 at the end of August, it closed at $9 per barrel on Friday. This is mainly attributed to the very low inventories at Cushing, Oklahoma, which are 33.2 million barrels lower than last year’s levels. This has resulted in heavy discounting of the price of WTI at Midland compared to WTI at the US Gulf Coast. The wider Brent/WTI spread is also attributed to concerns about the upcoming sanctions on Iran that will take effect on Nov. 4.

Iranian oil exports have tumbled to nearly 1.7 million barrels per day, the lowest output in more than two years. There is resulting unease that refiners’ demand is exceeding supply. Tightness in the oil market became evident after the price structure for Brent shifted into backwardation after flirting with contango for most of the previous four months, signaling a tightening of the spot market. Backwardation is when the current price of oil is higher than a distant futures contract. It is seen as a sign of higher immediate demand and a lower oil supply.

This week, backwardation strengthened further, with prompt-month prices higher than forward prices. This does not incentivize the stockpiling of crude. Backwardation market structure is a bullish factor that increases prompt trading activities and draws down inventories. That is a real concern when global oil inventories have already declined.

One country is trying to take advantage of the tight oil market. Iran believes that US sanctions will be unable to reduce Iranian oil exports to zero. Its position is that the global oil market is already tight and rival producers cannot make up the shortfall. However, Iran has neglected to consider Saudi Arabia’s spare capacity of 2 million barrels per day. It has also conveniently forgotten that Saudi Arabia substituted most of Iran’s shortfall in oil output during the 2012-2015 sanctions. Iran is behind much of the rumor-mongering in regard to the imminent rise in oil prices. In truth, the market is tight but oil prices are stable in the range of $72 to $78 per barrel. This is a result of Saudi Arabia’s influence in working with OPEC+ for the good of the global economy.

Outages in some OPEC countries are adding to the upward pressure on prices. Though the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that Libyan crude production jumped in August by 290,000 barrels per day, to 950,000 barrels per day, Libya’s oil production has been volatile and unstable. Major outages at several Libyan ports in June created anxiety that helped push up prices. Output fell from around 1 million barrels per day earlier this year to as low as 660,000 in July.

The EIA also reported that Venezuelan production sank to just 1.26 million barrels per day, continuing its freefall as a result of the country’s economic collapse. Such low exports are tragic for a country with some 300 billion barrels of proven reserves. Unfortunately, due to years of underinvestment, there is currently no hope of Venezuela raising production.

In Iraq, the situation is difficult as well. The protests in Basra, where most Iraqi production and export facilities are located, have created tension in such a tight market. As yet, the violence has not affected oil production, which reached 4.55 million barrels per day in July, and exports recently hit a record of 3.59 million barrels per day. It takes nerves of steel to safely navigate such market conditions. 

• Faisal Mrza is an energy and oil marketing adviser. He was formerly with OPEC and Saudi Aramco. Twitter:@faisalmrza.

PARIS: China is the last bulwark against a deep crisis in emerging economies going fully global, analysts say, although a prolonged trade war could sap Beijing’s defenses.
Emerging countries — loosely defined as having fast growing but volatile economies — have seen their currencies battered in recent weeks, plunging their finances into turmoil, and raising fears of global contagion.
But China, the world’s second-biggest economy and itself categorized as an emerging market, doesn’t share a key downside of the worst-hit countries: their rampant current account deficits.
“The possibility of a currency crisis in China is unlikely,” said Guan Qingyou, chief economist at China’s Rushi Advanced Institute of Finance.
“China’s ability to resist risk is relatively strong.”
Current account deficits must be financed with foreign currencies, and as central banks across the world enter a cycle of tighter monetary conditions, especially the powerful US Federal Reserve, cheap money will become scarce.
Higher US interest rates are “another nail in the coffin” for emerging countries needing external financing, said Lukman Otunuga, a research analyst at FXTM.
A meltdown of the Turkish lira — somewhat stemmed by a recent massive interest rate rise — and the Argentinian peso are cases in point, as both countries have “exceptionally large current account deficits,” said Oliver Jones, markets economist at Capital Economics.
South Africa, Colombia and, to a lesser extent, India and Indonesia are in similar danger of being trapped in Fed rate rise pain, he said.
But the currencies of Korea, Thailand and Malaysia have done much better because of their close trade ties with Beijing and their healthier current account positions.
China itself still boasts a strong foreign reserve position and has taken steps to cut debt, both useful shields against global turmoil.
“Our foreign exchange reserves are still relatively high,” said Guan at the Reality Institute. “In addition, China has already started the process of deleveraging after the end of 2016.”
But even if fundamentals are still holding up, only the very brave dare predict how damaging ongoing trade tensions with the United States will be to China’s position.
Recent tentative signs of improving relations between Washington and Beijing have lifted investor spirits, but the threat of the US imposing fresh tariffs on Chinese imports worth $200 billion still looms large.
Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, warned recently that higher US-China tariffs would have a “measurable impact on growth in China” and “trigger vulnerabilities” among its Asian neighbors.
While her staff did not yet see contagion spreading beyond the countries currently fighting investor flight, the escalating US-China trade spat could deliver a “shock” to emerging markets, she told the Financial Times
But in the meantime, said Joydeep Mukherji, an analyst with S&P Global, said “we are not forecasting a major crisis in emerging markets.”
Perhaps inspired by the 10th anniversary of the global financial crisis, economists have started to wonder whether there could be another worldwide meltdown, this time triggered by highly-indebted emerging countries.
For now, the answer appears to be no.
“China can still cope with its debt due to its high savings rate,” said Holger Schmieding, an analyst with Berenberg.
“Some other emerging markets are in trouble. Fortunately, they are simply not big enough to cause a big new global crisis.”

