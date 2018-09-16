Iran hails Iraq parliament selections

TEHRAN: Iran on Sunday hailed the selections made by Iraq’s parliament a day after the body elected candidates backed by a pro-Tehran bloc as speaker and first deputy.
“The Islamic Republic of Iran supports decisions made by the (Iraqi) people’s elected representatives,” foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said.
“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported Iraq’s democracy, territorial integrity and national sovereignty,” he added.
Iran is a key power broker in neighboring Iraq and many of the militias that played a central role in ousting Daesh are known to be close to Tehran.
Iraq’s national politics has been in paralysis since the May 12 national elections, but Saturday’s appointments were expected to solidify new alliances and pave the way toward forming a government.
“We hope we soon witness the election of the president and prime minister to form a new Iraqi government,” said Ghasemi.
Lawmakers appointed as speaker former Anbar governor Mohammed Al-Halbusi, a Sunni politician backed by a pro-Iran bloc led by Hadi Al-Ameri’s Conquest Alliance — a coalition of anti-jihadist veterans close to Tehran.
The post of first deputy speaker was given to Hassan Karim, put forward by populist Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr whose list won the largest share of seats in the election.
Baghdad and Tehran, which fought a brutal war from 1980 to 1988, came closer after the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003 and the rise of Iraq’s Shiite majority on the political landscape.
JERUSALEM: A Palestinian fatally stabbed an Israeli man near the entrance to a mall in the occupied West Bank on Sunday before being shot by a civilian, officials said.
No details were immediately provided on the identity of the Israeli, whose death was confirmed in a statement from Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek medical center.
Israeli media reported that he was 40.
Official Palestinian news agency WAFA described the attacker as a “young man” from the West Bank village of Yatta.
It said he was not severely wounded.
The incident took place at the Gush Etzion Junction south of Jerusalem and Bethlehem, according to Israel’s military, which provided the details of the stabbing.
Video footage shared on social media purportedly showed the assailant approaching an older man near the mall entrance and stabbing him.
He is then pursued by civilians and shot nearby.
There is regular friction between Israelis and Palestinians at the junction, which lies near a major Israeli settlement bloc and has been the site of numerous attacks.
A wave of Palestinian knife attacks against Israelis broke out in 2015, but they have since become sporadic.
On September 3, a Palestinian wielding a knife approached an Israeli military checkpoint near the hard-line Kiryat Arba settlement in the Hebron area and was shot dead by soldiers, according to the army.
There are concerns that tensions between Israelis and Palestinians will increase this month as Jews celebrate their high holidays and pay more visits to holy sites.