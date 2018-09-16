Egyptian designer puts on a show as industry insiders scout for talent

Keeping up with the Kuwaitis: Kylie Jenner chooses regional designer

DUBAI: Make-up mogul and reality TV star Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to build up hype for her latest cosmetics launch last week — and she wore a catsuit by none other than Kuwaiti designer Yousef Al-Jasmi.

Known for his glittering, tight-fitting gowns, Al-Jasmi has dressed the who’s who of the entertainment industry, including Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez.

The 21-year-old soon-to-be-billionaire took to Instagram to drum up excitement for her collaboration with best friend, Jordyn Woods.

“I can’t wait to introduce the KYLIE X JORDYN @kyliecosmetics collection to you guys, but before I do I wanted to come on here and let you know just how special this collection really is to me. Jordyn and I have had a true unmatchable relationship and I consider her family. She’s helped me remain ME throughout all these years and this is the first time we have collaborated on such a project! It has been so much fun and I’ll cherish the memories forever! We’ve worked hard on this and hope you love it as much as we do!” she posted on the social media platform.For his part, Al-Jasmi took to Instagram to share the promotional image of the pair of besties — in which both celebrities are wearing sparkling rose gold outfits from his collection.Woods is pictured wearing a mini dress with revealing cut outs, while new mother Jenner wears a dazzling, fitted catsuit.It isn’t the first time the Kardashian sibling has worn a show-stopping dress by the designer — she previously stepped out in a barely there, silver number designed by Al-Jasmi during New York Fashion Week in 2016.The social media star also wore a beaded bag by Kuwaiti brand Marzook during her birthday celebrations earlier this year — leading the $2,495 clutch to be sold out online.For her 21st birthday in August, Jenner wore a custom-made tube top and cycling shorts by haute couture brand LaBourjoisie and accessorized it with a sparkling crystal orb bag by Marzook.The accessories house, helmed by designer siblings Fahad and Shouq Al-Marzook, has made bags that have been sported by the likes of Amal Clooney, Lupita Nyong’o and Cara Delevingne.The Arab label’s line of accessories consists of exotic leather and skins, precious metals and resins.While Jenner is busy taking the cosmetics industry by storm, older sister Kim Kardashian West has been making headlines for a recent meeting with senior White House aides as part of the current US administration’s efforts on criminal justice reform, the Associated Press reported.Kardashian West, who may have felt right at home with the drama-infused atmosphere in the West Wing, participated in a listening session on clemency and prison reform with several staffers, including the president’s senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, on Sept. 5.Kardashian West last visited the White House three months ago to press for a pardon for 63-year-old Alice Marie Johnson. One week after Kardashian West’s visit, Trump granted Johnson clemency, freeing her from prison after a more than two-decade stint on drug charges.