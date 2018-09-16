You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia on track for 1.9% GDP growth
﻿

Saudi Arabia on track for 1.9% GDP growth

The central bank's foreign currency reserves have been boosted in recent months. (AFP)
Updated 16 September 2018
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia on track for 1.9% GDP growth

  • Ahmed Al-Kholifey, governor of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority, says IMF growth target is achievable
  • SAMA also said its foreign reserves have been increasing this year
Updated 16 September 2018
Arab News
0

LONDON: Saudi Arabia's economy can achieve an International Monetary Fund forecast of 1.9 percent gross domestic product growth this year, the central bank governor said on Sunday.

The IMF said last month that growth in the non-oil sector was expected to accelerate as the Kingdom moved ahead with economic reforms.

Ahmed Al-Kholifey, governor of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA), made the comments during a press conference in Riyadh.

SAMA also said its foreign reserves have been increasing this year and a large proportion of recent capital outflows had been due to foreign investment by other Saudi institutions, Reuters reported.

Ayman bin Mohammed Al-Sayari, deputy governor for investment, said the foreign reserves increased last month to $509-510 billion at the end of August from $502 billion in July.

Al-Sayari said Saudi institutional investors were coming to the central bank to exchange their local currency for hard currency that would be used to invest abroad.

“A lot of the capital flows or at least a considerable portion of that...figure was merely some other institutional investors, quasi-sovereign, who have elected to...invest more internationally than locally," he told the news conference.

This pattern was seen in the first two quarters of the year, he said.

Brent oil has jumped near $80 a barrel from $67 at the end of 2017, swelling Saudi Arabia's current account surplus and shrinking its state budget deficit

Topics: SAMA Saudi Arabia International Monetary Fund IMF

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
SAMA economy report: Positive indicators despite a small GDP contraction
0
Business & Economy
IMF sees pickup in Saudi Arabia's economy

Abu Dhabi crown prince unveils $13.6 billion development plan

Updated 16 September 2018
Arab News
0

Abu Dhabi crown prince unveils $13.6 billion development plan

  • The program called “Ghadan 21” or “Tomorrow 21” will “accelerate” Abu Dhabi’s economic reform projects
Updated 16 September 2018
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed has unveiled a three-year plan to stimulate the emirate's economy worth 50 billion dirhams ($13.6 billion).
The program called “Ghadan 21” or “Tomorrow 21” will “accelerate” Abu Dhabi’s economic reform projects, the crown prince said.
Of the $13.6 billion earmarked for Abu Dhabi's economic stimulus package over the next three years, $5.45 billion will be spent on the 2019 development package, according to the plan approved during Sunday's cabinet meeting.
“The aim of Ghadan 21 is to enhance the competitiveness of Abu Dhabi, based on four main tenets: business and investment, society, knowledge and innovation, and lifestyle,” he added.
The plan includes 50 initiatives that reflect the priorities of UAE citizens, residents and investors, he said.
“We have commissioned the launch of the first phase of Ghadan 21 with the aim of improving the business environment. We are confident in the success of Ghadan 2021 and of our partnerships with the community and business sector,” he tweeted.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Mohammad bin Zayed

Related

0
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi’s Aldar creates $5.4bn real estate giant

Latest updates

International Contracting Conference and Exhibition to boost KSA’s contracting sector
0
Saudi ministry gives e-books access to students
0
Saudi Arabian Airlines launches free texting services for passengers
0
Experts, analysts laud King Salman’s initiative to bring peace between Ethiopia, Eritrea
0
Dates set for Saudi-Bahrain bridge project tender
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.