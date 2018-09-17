You are here

﻿

Saudi and US militaries in WMD attack training

The second stage of the Saudi-American joint exercise Shield 2 started. (SPA)
Updated 17 September 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: The militaries of Saudi-Arabia and the United States rehearsed a joint response on Sunday to an attack using weapons of mass destruction.
Military and medical officers wearing decontamination suits rushed to aid stricken victims in the mock scenario, SPA reported.
The training began after the operations center received a report stating that a contaminant was present due to enemy action.
Reconnaissance and detection teams were sent to the contaminated area, wearing protective gear.
The wounded were evacuated to a non-contaminated area to cleanse the injured from contaminants and transfer them to private field hospitals.
The exercise included US forces and all branches of the Saudi armed forces, as well as the military’s medical services, the Ministry of Health, Civil Defense and the Saudi Red Crescent.
The training was part of the Shield 2 exercises with the United States that began earlier this month.

