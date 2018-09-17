Saudi and US militaries in WMD attack training

JEDDAH: The militaries of Saudi-Arabia and the United States rehearsed a joint response on Sunday to an attack using weapons of mass destruction.
Military and medical officers wearing decontamination suits rushed to aid stricken victims in the mock scenario, SPA reported.
The training began after the operations center received a report stating that a contaminant was present due to enemy action.
Reconnaissance and detection teams were sent to the contaminated area, wearing protective gear.
The wounded were evacuated to a non-contaminated area to cleanse the injured from contaminants and transfer them to private field hospitals.
The exercise included US forces and all branches of the Saudi armed forces, as well as the military’s medical services, the Ministry of Health, Civil Defense and the Saudi Red Crescent.
The training was part of the Shield 2 exercises with the United States that began earlier this month.
Court sentences 7 Saudis after officer killed
- One of the Saudis was found guilty of shooting the officer in his car 30 times
JEDDAH: The Specialized Criminal Court on Sunday issued a preliminary sentence against seven Saudis following the killing of a police officer.
One of the Saudis was found guilty of shooting the officer in his car 30 times, while the rest did not report him and misled investigators.
The shooting was in response to Daesh instructions to target military personnel, pledge allegiance to its leader and adopt its extremist ideology.
The court ruled that the shooter should face the death penalty and then be crucified. The other six Saudis were given prison sentences.