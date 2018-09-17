JEDDAH: The authority supervising a bridge project connecting Saudi Arabia and Bahrain will launch a tender for the project in six months.
The bridge project includes a rail line for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) network, as well as vehicle lanes and cargo trains.
Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Bahrain, Abdullah Al-Sheikh, was quoted by Al-Arabiya saying: “The tender for the King Hamad Causeway will be launched after six months, and it is expected that the project execution will start by mid-2021, where it will be complete in three years.”
Al-Sheikh estimated that the cost of the project ranges between $3 billion and $4bn, adding that it will act as a new link between the two countries and will contribute to boosting trade in all fields.
Dates set for Saudi-Bahrain bridge project tender
Court sentences 7 Saudis after officer killed
- One of the Saudis was found guilty of shooting the officer in his car 30 times
JEDDAH: The Specialized Criminal Court on Sunday issued a preliminary sentence against seven Saudis following the killing of a police officer.
One of the Saudis was found guilty of shooting the officer in his car 30 times, while the rest did not report him and misled investigators.
The shooting was in response to Daesh instructions to target military personnel, pledge allegiance to its leader and adopt its extremist ideology.
The court ruled that the shooter should face the death penalty and then be crucified. The other six Saudis were given prison sentences.