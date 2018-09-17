Saudi Arabian Airlines launches free texting services for passengers

JEDDAH: The Saudi Arabian Airlines has aunched a new and free texting service for passengers on board its aircraft with Internet access.

The service was launched on Saturday and allows passengers to send texts through iMessage and Facebook Messenger applications.

It comes as an addition to the similar service on WhatsApp launched in May.

Guests on board more than 100 aircraft of the modern Saudi Arabian Airlines fleet equipped with Wi-Fi will have access to these services.

All they have to do is connect their devices and choose the service they wish to acquire.