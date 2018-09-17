Saudi Arabian Airlines launches free texting services for passengers

You are here

﻿

Passengers of Saudi Arabian Airlines can now send text services through iMessage and Facebook Messenger applications. (SPA photo)
JEDDAH: The Saudi Arabian Airlines has aunched a new and free texting service for passengers on board its aircraft with Internet access.

The service was launched on Saturday and allows passengers to send texts through iMessage and Facebook Messenger applications.

It comes as an addition to the similar service on WhatsApp launched in May.

Guests on board more than 100 aircraft of the modern Saudi Arabian Airlines fleet equipped with Wi-Fi will have access to these services.

All they have to do is connect their devices and choose the service they wish to acquire.

Court sentences 7 Saudis after officer killed

JEDDAH: The Specialized Criminal Court on Sunday issued a preliminary sentence against seven Saudis following the killing of a police officer. 

One of the Saudis was found guilty of shooting the officer in his car 30 times, while the rest did not report him and misled investigators.

The shooting was in response to Daesh instructions to target military personnel, pledge allegiance to its leader and adopt its extremist ideology.

The court ruled that the shooter should face the death penalty and then be crucified. The other six Saudis were given prison sentences.

