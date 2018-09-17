Saudi ministry gives e-books access to students

Court sentences 7 Saudis after officer killed

JEDDAH: The Specialized Criminal Court on Sunday issued a preliminary sentence against seven Saudis following the killing of a police officer.

One of the Saudis was found guilty of shooting the officer in his car 30 times, while the rest did not report him and misled investigators.

The shooting was in response to Daesh instructions to target military personnel, pledge allegiance to its leader and adopt its extremist ideology.

The court ruled that the shooter should face the death penalty and then be crucified. The other six Saudis were given prison sentences.