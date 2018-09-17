Saudi ministry gives e-books access to students

RIYADH: The Education Ministry has made available all its digital textbooks through the portal of ien.edu.sa to ensure it is accessible to students.
The move is part of the ministry’s efforts to adopt digital technology in the education sector. Saudi Arabia has pledged to raise its literacy rate from 94.4 percent to 100 percent in the near future. With illiteracy rates cut to below 5.6 percent, the Kingdom leads many Arab and Asian countries in achieving literacy targets.
The current 94.4 percent literacy rate was achieved by boosting enrolment in thousands of schools, vocational colleges and universities with the aim of achieving 100 percent literacy in the near future. The ministry said that a major “Lifelong Learning Initiative” was part of Vision 2030, targeting men and women with the sole aim of eradicating illiteracy.
Last week, International Literacy Day was celebrated worldwide under the banner of “Literacy and Skills Development.” Despite progress, literacy challenges persist, while demands for skilled work evolve rapidly.