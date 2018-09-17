You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi ministry gives e-books access to students
﻿

Saudi ministry gives e-books access to students

The ministry said that a major “Lifelong Learning Initiative” was part of Vision 2030. (AFP)
Updated 17 September 2018
Arab News
0

Saudi ministry gives e-books access to students

  • Despite progress, literacy challenges persist, while demands for skilled work evolve rapidly
Updated 17 September 2018
Arab News
0

RIYADH: The Education Ministry has made available all its digital textbooks through the portal of ien.edu.sa to ensure it is accessible to students.
The move is part of the ministry’s efforts to adopt digital technology in the education sector. Saudi Arabia has pledged to raise its literacy rate from 94.4 percent to 100 percent in the near future. With illiteracy rates cut to below 5.6 percent, the Kingdom leads many Arab and Asian countries in achieving literacy targets.
The current 94.4 percent literacy rate was achieved by boosting enrolment in thousands of schools, vocational colleges and universities with the aim of achieving 100 percent literacy in the near future. The ministry said that a major “Lifelong Learning Initiative” was part of Vision 2030, targeting men and women with the sole aim of eradicating illiteracy.
Last week, International Literacy Day was celebrated worldwide under the banner of “Literacy and Skills Development.” Despite progress, literacy challenges persist, while demands for skilled work evolve rapidly.

 

Topics: Saudi education ministry Saudi Arabia

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi education minister to announce winners of e-learning award
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi education minister adopts new organizational structure

Court sentences 7 Saudis after officer killed

Updated 17 September 2018
Mohammed Al-Sulami
0

Court sentences 7 Saudis after officer killed

  • One of the Saudis was found guilty of shooting the officer in his car 30 times
Updated 17 September 2018
Mohammed Al-Sulami
0

JEDDAH: The Specialized Criminal Court on Sunday issued a preliminary sentence against seven Saudis following the killing of a police officer. 

One of the Saudis was found guilty of shooting the officer in his car 30 times, while the rest did not report him and misled investigators.

The shooting was in response to Daesh instructions to target military personnel, pledge allegiance to its leader and adopt its extremist ideology.

The court ruled that the shooter should face the death penalty and then be crucified. The other six Saudis were given prison sentences.

Topics: Daesh terrorists

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, UAE ‘lead way in fighting terror ideology’
0
Middle-East
Bahrain charges 13 with ‘terrorism’

Latest updates

When Moon meets Kim: Can roads pave way to denuclearization?
0
Australia offers reward amid mystery strawberry needle scare
0
China tells Taiwan to stop all mainland spying and sabotage
0
Time magazine sold for $190 million to couple
0
Sudan gets new government as premier keeps finance
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.