International Contracting Conference and Exhibition to boost KSA's contracting sector

The ICCE is formed under the guidance of the Saudi Vision 2030. (REUTERS)
Updated 17 September 2018
Arab News


  • The SCA is responsible for regulating the Kingdom’s contractor industry
Updated 17 September 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi Vice Minister of Commerce and Investment Majed bin Abdullah Al-Bawardi inaugurated the 1st International Contracting Conference and Exhibition (ICCE) in Riyadh on Sunday.
The two-day summit, hosted by the Saudi Contractors Authority (SCA), will steer the course for the future of Saudi Arabia’s contracting sector, with sustainability aligned with global industry best practices at the top of the agenda.
Being organized at the Riyadh International and Convention and Exhibition Center, the ICCE is formed under the guidance of the Saudi Vision 2030, with the localization and qualification of contracting in Saudi’s construction sector, along with project management, quality and safety among the key sessions under discussion over the next two days.
Al-Bawaradi said the steady increase of the size and number of exhibitors reflects the importance of the contracting sector in running local and global economies in general. The SCA is responsible for regulating the Kingdom’s contractor industry as well as the increasing mergers and acquisitions in the construction sector.

Topics: Saudi contracting industry Saudi Arabia



Court sentences 7 Saudis after officer killed

Updated 17 September 2018
Mohammed Al-Sulami
Court sentences 7 Saudis after officer killed

  • One of the Saudis was found guilty of shooting the officer in his car 30 times
Updated 17 September 2018
Mohammed Al-Sulami
JEDDAH: The Specialized Criminal Court on Sunday issued a preliminary sentence against seven Saudis following the killing of a police officer. 

One of the Saudis was found guilty of shooting the officer in his car 30 times, while the rest did not report him and misled investigators.

The shooting was in response to Daesh instructions to target military personnel, pledge allegiance to its leader and adopt its extremist ideology.

The court ruled that the shooter should face the death penalty and then be crucified. The other six Saudis were given prison sentences.

Topics: Daesh terrorists









