You are here

  • Home
  • Yemen coalition resumes offensive to liberate Hodeidah after Houthis reject peace talks
﻿

Yemen coalition resumes offensive to liberate Hodeidah after Houthis reject peace talks

A Houthi rebel inspects a burnt armored vehicle on September 13, 2018, reportedly destroyed in an air strike during clashes with Coalition-backed forces of Yemen President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi near the eastern entrance of the Yemeni city of Hodeidah. (AFP)
Updated 17 September 2018
Arab News
0

Yemen coalition resumes offensive to liberate Hodeidah after Houthis reject peace talks

  • Hodeidah is crucial to the conflict because the Houthis use the port to smuggle arms and other military supplies from Iran
  • Coalition forces last week seized the main road linking Hodeidah to the capital, Sanaa
Updated 17 September 2018
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen has resumed its offensive to liberate the vital Red Sea port of Hodeidah after proposed peace talks collapsed because Iranian-backed Houthi militias did not appear.

At least 32 Houthis have been killed in renewed clashes, including four on Sunday in a coalition airstrike on a radio station tower.

Coalition-backed Yemeni forces last week seized the main road linking Hodeidah to the capital, Sanaa, as part of a strategy to isolate the two cities, both occupied by the Houthis

The UN’s Yemen envoy, Martin Griffiths, arrived in Sanaa on Sunday, but made no statement. 

He is pushing for new peace talks after the failed attempt this month to bring the two sides together in Geneva.

Hodeidah is crucial to the conflict because the Houthis use the port to smuggle arms and other military supplies from Iran, including the components of missiles used to attack Saudi Arabia from launch sites in northern Yemen. The coalition has imposed a partial blockade on the port, which the Houthis seized in 2014.

Yemeni government forces launched a major operation in June to retake both the city and its port. The troops, backed by coalition airstrikes, have retaken a number of towns across Hodeida province but have not yet breached the city.

The coalition announced a temporary cease-fire in Hodeida in July to give a chance to UN-brokered peace talks.  

Topics: Yemen Houthis Hodeidah

Related

0
Middle-East
Yemeni Information Minister says Houthis hiding in food stores, civilian sites in Hodeidah
0
Middle-East
Yemen govt accuses Houthis of ‘sabotage’ for not showing up in peace talks

Sudan gets new government as premier keeps finance

The new Sudanese ministers take the oath of office in Khartoum. (AFP)
Updated 17 September 2018
AFP
0

Sudan gets new government as premier keeps finance

  • One of the biggest challenges for the new government is to resolve the economic issues
Updated 17 September 2018
AFP
0

KHARTOUM: Sudan's new 21-member Cabinet was sworn in on Saturday, with Prime Minister Moutaz Mousa Abdallah also assuming the finance portfolio in a bid to revive the country's ailing economy. Sudan has been grappling with an acute foreign exchange shortage and inflation above 65 percent for several months, prompting President Omar Bashir on Sunday to sack the previous 31-member Cabinet to “fix the situation.” Bashir had initially nominated Abdallah Hamdok as the new finance minister, but Sudan's official news agency SUNA reported earlier on Saturday that Hamdok had “apologized” and declined. “After consultations with Prime Minister Moutaz Mousa Abdallah, President Bashir decided that the prime minister will hold the finance portfolio,” the presidency said in a statement on Saturday.
Later the new, smaller Cabinet took the oath of office at the presidential palace. Bashir said the people of Sudan had “high hopes” from the new government.
“One of the biggest challenges for the new government is to resolve the economic issues,” Bashir said in a separate statement after the swearing-in ceremony.
“I’m fully confident that the ministers will use Sudan's resources efficiently to solve the economic problems.” Several ministers from the previous government have been retained in the new Cabinet, including the foreign and oil ministers who were appointed only months ago after an earlier Cabinet reshuffle. Mousa Abdallah himself was irrigation minister in the previous Cabinet. Sudan’s economic crisis has only worsened this year despite Washington lifting its decades old embargo on the African country last year.
Food prices have more than doubled, fuel shortages have become frequent and the Sudanese pound has plunged against the US dollar amid shortage of foreign currency.
Oil Minister Azhari Abdallah did not rule out future fuel shortages. "The refinery needs spare parts and for this we need foreign currency," he told reporters.
"We also import 40 percent of our requirement for which we need foreign currency, and everyone in Sudan knows the situation of foreign currency."
The surging prices triggered sporadic anti-government protests in January in Khartoum, but the authorities swifty moved in, arresting several activists and opposition leaders.
Even as Washington lifted the sanctions last October, it kept Sudan on its list of "state sponsors of terrorism," a factor officials say keeps investors away and halts the country's economic revival.
Sudan's economy was dealt a severe blow initially from the loss of three-quarters of its oil resources when South Sudan gained independence in 2011.
An attempt in September 2013 to cut fuel subsidies led to bloody confrontations between anti-austerity protesters and security forces that left dozens dead in Khartoum.

Topics: Sudan

Related

0
Business & Economy
Sudan names new central bank chief as inflation soars
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to explore investment options in Sudan

Latest updates

When Moon meets Kim: Can roads pave way to denuclearization?
0
Australia offers reward amid mystery strawberry needle scare
0
China tells Taiwan to stop all mainland spying and sabotage
0
Time magazine sold for $190 million to couple
0
Sudan gets new government as premier keeps finance
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.